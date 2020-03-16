×
IPL 2020: 5 players who can hit the maximum number of sixes this season

  • The race to hit the maximum sixes in a season is always exciting in the IPL.
  • There are only few players capable of the feat. Let's rank them.
Vikas Mishra
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 16 Mar 2020, 23:57 IST

Chris Gayle
Chris Gayle

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is all about the entertainment quotient for fans of the league. One aspect that every team needs in their squad is quality big-hitters for winning matches while thrilling the packed houses. These six-hitting specialists bring in excitement and flavor to the T20 game. Quality big-hitters particularly are the reason why T20 pulls massive crowds to the stadiums.

When it comes to the most powerful and cleanest strikers of the ball, Chris Gayle specifically stands out. The West Indies opener has racked up the maximum number of sixes (326 in 125 matches) in IPL history. With that in mind, let's have a look at the five players who can possibly hit the maximum number of sixes in the upcoming IPL 2020.

#5 Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has racked 1068 runs in his 66 IPL matches with a strike rate of over 154. During this time, the Indian all-rounder has hit 68 sixes for his side. He finished third in the race for the maximum number of sixes last season. Pandya smashed 29 sixes in his 16 innings last season and he could be in the race for the accolade once again in IPL 2020.

#4 Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn
Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn has spent the majority of his IPL career playing for Kolkata Knight Riders, but the Aussie opener will be wearing the Mumbai Indians' blue for the first time this year. The Mumbai-based franchise added him to their roster for ₹2 crores during the auction in December 2019. Lynn has been in fine form over the past couple of seasons.

Lynn scored 405 runs in his 13 matches for the Knight Riders last season. One of the cleanest strikers of the ball, Lynn has 63 IPL sixes to his name. Given his recent form, he could once again be a serious contender for hitting maximum sixes in the 13th edition of the league.

#3 David Warner

David Warner
David Warner

Australian opener David Warner has taken the cricket world by storm since returning to the pitch last season. During his long IPL career, Warner has scored 4706 runs with an impressive strike rate of 142.39.

Warner racked up 692 runs in just 12 matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad last season. He was also the highest run-getter in last year's tournament. In his IPL career, Warner has hit 181 sixes and 458 boundaries. He also hit 21 sixes on his way to the orange cap last season. Given his recent form, he could very well hit the most sixes in IPL 2020.

#2 Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle
Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle remains a vital member of any team he represents across all formats around the world, and quite possibly the most successful batsman in IPL history. Gayle holds the record for the highest individual score in IPL history (175* against Pune Warriors).

The West Indian has numerous T20 records to his name - he holds the record for both most sixes in a single match (17) and most sixes in a single IPL season (59 in 2012). The 'Universe Boss' has a record 326 IPL sixes to his name and Kings XI Punjab's fans will once again have big expectations from their star opener in the upcoming IPL 2020.

#1 Andre Russell

Andre Russell for KKR
Andre Russell for KKR

Andre Russell has established himself as one of Kolkata Knight Riders' most important players throughout the past few seasons. The West-Indian all-rounder is known for his huge hits and is one of the very few players capable of turning the match on its head. Russell scored an impressive 510 runs with a strike of over 204 last season.

He has racked up 1400 runs in his 64 IPL matches until now. Out of those 1400 runs, Russell has scored more than half of his runs (720) just from sixes. The West-Indian finisher has 120 IPL sixes to his name and he is one of very few players capable of breaking Chris Gayle's record for most sixes in a single IPL season. He even came very close with 50 sixes last season.

Published 16 Mar 2020, 23:57 IST
IPL 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai Indians Andre Russell Chris Gayle IPL 2020 Teams & Players List
