IPL 2020: 5 players who could be purchased after their performance in the T20 Blast

Sarah Waris FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 18 Nov 2019, 19:13 IST SHARE

Tom Banton

There is a sense of excitement and furore as the eight Indian Premier League franchises sit down to analyse the performance of cricketers from all over the world ahead of the auctions next month. While Indian domestic stars are likely to be the top buys, teams also will have their eyes on procuring the services of young and dynamic T20 stars from all over the world, who have left their mark in the various T20 leagues held over the globe.

The Caribbean Premier League, The Mzansi Super League, the Big Bash League and the Vitality T20 Blast threw open a plethora of players who impressed with their ability to remain calm under nervy moments. Equipped with some handy skills, these cricketers helped their respective teams in crunch moments, and will now be hoping for an IPL contract come December 19.

Here are five players, who could be in demand at the auctions based on their T20 Blast performances this year.

#1 Tom Banton (Somerset)

The breakthrough player of the T20 Blast this year, Tom Banton enjoyed a highly successful season in the T20 Blast that ended with him getting a call-up to the England T20I team for the series against New Zealand.

Equipped with an array of shots, the second-highest run-scorer of the edition with 549 runs in 13 games, just 29 runs short of the leader of the pack and fellow Somerset opener Babar Azam. He and Azam constantly piled on the runs for the team, and the county will wonder just how they contrived to succumb in the first round.

No player in the T20 Blast hit more fours than the 90 he hit in the tournameent. His carves, whips, sweeps and reverse sweeps gave evidence of a talented star with a great future. Though he was not quite able to leave a mark in his maiden international tour, managing just 56 runs in three games, there is no doubt that the 21-year old will attract huge bids in the IPL auctions.

Players like Kolkata Knight Riders, who are in dire need of an attacking batsman upfront, might go after him.

