The Indian Premier League (IPL) has become the most popular cricket league in the world thanks to the enormous number of talented players who participate in the tournament every year.

The fact that the opening match of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings garnered a viewership of 20 crore highlights the incredible fan following of the IPL.

Many big-hitting batsmen have made a name for themselves in the IPL, and cricket pundits feel that it is relatively easier to become a star through this league than ODI or Test cricket. A 20-ball cameo or a magical over can transform a lesser-known name to a big star, so the players tend to take more risks in this format.

Unlike the ODIs and Tests, batsmen do not care much about their wickets in T20 cricket. The primary focus is to keep the run rate high, and for that, hitting maximums helps the cause.

Over the years, many batsmen have managed to hit a half-century off just 25 balls or even less in the IPL, but here's a look at the five players who touched the 50-runs mark, slamming zero fours and only sixes.

5. Rahul Tewatia - 53(31) vs. KXIP, IPL 2020

Rajasthan Royals' all-rounder Rahul Tewatia has become an overnight star with his incredible knock in IPL 2020 against Kings XI Punjab. Tewatia started slow and could not score too many off the first 20 deliveries he faced.

However, he switched gears and slammed five maximums in a Sheldon Cottrell over. He sent one delivery of Mohammed Shami outside the boundary line to complete his maiden IPL half-century. Tewatia reached the milestone on the 30th ball of his innings with no fours and seven sixes.

4. Nitish Rana - 62* (34) vs. KXIP, IPL 2017

Kolkata Knight Riders' all-rounder Nitish Rana played for the Mumbai Indians in the tenth edition of IPL. The left-handed batsman is known for his hard-hitting abilities, and he played a superb inning against Kings XI Punjab at the Holkar Stadium.

The Mohali-based franchise had posted a total of 198/4 on the board riding on Hashim Amla's century. Jos Buttler and Parthiv Patel got Mumbai off to a terrific start. Nitish Rana's 34-ball 62* delivered the knockout punch to Punjab as the visitors won the game by eight wickets. Rana hit seven sixes in his unbeaten knock.