IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra ranks the IPL teams with the best finishers

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has picked the four IPL teams that have the best finishers in this edition of the league and also ranked these sides in order. He carried out this exercise in a video shared on his Facebook page.

Aakash Chopra picked Mumbai Indians as the team with the best finishers in IPL 2020, and pointed out the presence of the in-form Kieron Pollard in their squad.

"At the top spot, I will keep the Mumbai Indians. They have Kieron Pollard who is the lord of T20 cricket, what sort of batting he is doing in CPL! He scored 72 runs in 28 balls and is scoring consistently. He plays spin well and will do well in the UAE, there is no doubt about that."

He mentioned that the presence of Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya, along with Kieron Pollard, makes the Mumbai Indians a formidable finishing unit. He also added that even Suryakumar Yadav could play that role, having done so for KKR in the IPL previously.

"And along with him, they have Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya. So you are looking at a formidable combination of finishers. You can even add Suryakumar Yadav to the list although he bats more up the order but used to bat lower down for KKR."

Aakash Chopra listed Kolkata Knight Riders at the No. 2 spot in the list of teams with the best finishers in IPL 2020, highlighting the presence of Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik in their squad.

"At No.2, I have got KKR. They have Andre Russell, who gives them the muscle. Although he is good enough alone, they also have Eoin Morgan, who is in great form and Dinesh Karthik."

The former KKR player observed that the three of them are also likely to figure in all matches for the Kolkata-based franchise in this season's IPL.

"All three of them will play as well with one being the captain, Andre Russell cannot be dropped in anyone's dreams as well and Eoin Morgan I feel will play all matches for this team."

Aakash Chopra's picks for the other two teams with the best finishers in IPL 2020

Aakash Chopra believes that MS Dhoni would be the key to CSK's finishing prowess in IPL 2020

Delhi Capitals occupied the third spot in Aakash Chopra's list of teams with the best finishers in the upcoming IPL. The 42-year-old picked Rishabh Pant and the in-form Shimron Hetmyer as the key finishers in the Delhi lineup.

"After that, I have Delhi Capitals. They have a lot of options but more in the overseas contingent. They have Rishabh Pant who is likely to bat at No.4. Along with him, another left-hander Shimron Hetmyer is expected to bat, who is doing well in the CPL."

The reputed commentator reckoned that the Delhi Capitals could also use Alex Carey or Marcus Stoinis in the finisher's role, with their top order filled with Indian players.

"He does not have any problems against spin. They have two other options in Alex Carey and Marcus Stoinis, so they have solved their lower middle-order batting problems."

Aakash Chopra's fourth and final pick of the team with the best finishers in IPL 2020 was Chennai Super Kings, primarily because of the presence of MS Dhoni.

"Last but not the least, I am going with Chennai Super Kings because they have MS Dhoni. He is like a one-man army although he does not have great finishers along with him."

He added that the combination of Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo could provide some much-needed support to MS Dhoni in this IPL.

"They have Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo who together would be able to do a good job at finishing."

MS Dhoni would have a crucial role to play as a finisher for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020. With him having not played competitive cricket since the 2019 World Cup, it would be interesting to see if he can be his former destructive self right from the outset of the tournament.