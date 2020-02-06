IPL 2020: All-Star Game | Strongest playing XI from KXIP, DC, KKR and RR

Since the four franchises based in Northern and Eastern India depend a lot on their Australian, English and New Zealand players, they will struggle to assemble their strongest squad as most of the star players from the these three countries will be on national duty when the IPL all-star match takes place on 26th of March.

The likes of Pat Cummins, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Steve Smith are unlikely to be available for selection.

However, Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals still have got a lot of depth in their squads and they can assemble a decent set of players to give the South-West team a good fight in the All-Star match which will be the first of its kind in the history of the IPL.

Here is the strongest playing XI from KXIP, DC, KKR and RR.

#1 Openers | KL Rahul and Chris Gayle

KL Rahul was the third highest run scorer for India in T20I cricket in 2019, scoring 356 runs in just 9 games. Rahul’s game is ideally suited to the shortest format. While he doesn’t play too many cross batted shots and relies mostly on the conventional cricketing shots, he still makes sure that he bats at a good tempo.

Rahul’s opening partner is most likely going to be Chris Gayle. Gayle opens the batting with Rahul for Kings XI Punjab as well and he is an ideal foil for Rahul, given the nature of his game. Gayle is also a stroke-maker, but he is not a touch player. He has got the power game and he doesn’t mind going for cross batted shots, right from the very beginning.

It’s very difficult to formulate a game-plan when Gayle and Rahul are batting together as the two of them hit the ball in different areas of the ground. While Rahul generally explores the area from mid-off to extra cover, Gayle's favorite area of the ground is long on and mid-wicket.

Rahul will probably be named the captain of the North-East XI as well.

