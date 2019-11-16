IPL 2020 Auction: 3 most surprising releases ahead of the auction

David Miller has played for KXIP since 2012

The IPL franchises are already preparing themselves for the auction next month. Many would have expected this season’s auction to be a rather low-key affair as a major overhaul awaits us in 2021. However, the list of players released by each team demonstrates the fact that this may not be the case.

Many sides released numerous players, raising a few eyebrows. However, most of them had reasons to back their move as the players were either underperforming or demanded too high a fee to be kept in the roster. One cannot also rule out the fact that quite a few teams would look to buy back their released players during the auctions for a lesser fee maybe. However, here we elaborate on the three most surprising releases ahead of the auction.

#3 Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla has been an ardent servant for the Kolkata Knight Riders over the years as he played for six seasons with them and was a vital part of their victorious campaign of 2014. Overall, he assumed many roles in both the Eden Garden decks; the earlier one that assisted spinners and the newer one that facilitates more pace and bounce.

Earlier, he used to be used as a wicket-taking option in the middle overs but as time progressed, Chawla donned the role of a senior bowler who would bowl in the field restriction overs and use his wrong-uns to cramp the batsmen for space and room early on. He took 66 wickets for KKR in six seasons and with the team looking to move on, they released Chawla among other biggies as well. Maybe, the leg-spinner could still have been used as a squad option at times.

