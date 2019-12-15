IPL 2020 auction: 3 teams that could target Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn

Kolkata Knight Riders have released Chris Lynn for the 2020 IPL season. The hard-hitting Australian opener has tasted success in IPL cricket in the recent past, and will be on the radar of a few franchises this season.

Though Lynn made his IPL debut in the year 2012, he played a solitary game in the said season for Deccan Chargers. He was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013 but did not feature in a single game that season.

Thereafter he was acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014, and he has been a regular part of their playing XI since the year 2017. He scored 295 runs in 7 IPL innings in 2017 at an impressive average of 49.17 and an astonishing strike rate of 180.98.

Lynn had fruitful IPL seasons in 2018 and 2019, where he scored at an average of 32.73 and 31.15 respectively. He scored at a strike rate of 130.24 in 2018 and 139.66 in 2019.

In 41 IPL innings, the opener from Australia has scored 1280 runs at an average of 33.68 and strike rate of 140.66.

Lynn can change the course of a T20 game from the word go and can play big shots to both spinners and fast bowlers in the powerplay overs. And if he survives the powerplay, he can be a real nightmare for the opponents.

On that note, here is a look at three teams that may bid for Lynn in the 2020 IPL auction on 19 December 2019.

#1 Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI Punjab may look to bid for Lynn for the 2020 IPL season

The Kings have released David Miller as one of their overseas players, and might bid for Lynn in the upcoming auction.

Kings have a settled opening combination in KL Rahul and Chris Gayle. However, the middle order has struggled big time and the management will look to rope in Lynn as an opener so that Rahul can bat at number 3.

Rahul can anchor the innings at number 3 and guide the middle order batsmen, which he couldn't do in IPL 2019.

The very thought of Gayle and Lynn opening the batting for the Kings in the upcoming season is a mouth-watering prospect and a nightmare for the bowlers, especially in the powerplay overs.

Kings have never won the coveted IPL trophy till date, and the presence of Lynn at the top of the order may add the much-needed experience and balance that they need to get over the line.

