IPL 2020 Auction: Full list of players bought, most expensive buys and best bargains

Prasen Moudgal FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Feature 19 Dec 2019, 21:22 IST SHARE

Pat Cummins (L) and Glenn Maxwell (R) picked up the biggest contracts on the day

The IPL 2020 auction played host to some exciting action as close to 200 players came under the hammer and a total of 62 players earned contracts across the eight franchises.

Pat Cummins pocketed the biggest contract from the auction as the Kolkata Knight Riders made a late couple of bids to produces the services of the all-rounder for a huge sum of ₹15.5 Crores, while the Kings XI Punjab broke the bank to sign Glenn Maxwell for ₹10.75 Crore.

Among the other big buys, Chris Morris (₹10 Crore to RCB), the West Indian duo of Sheldon Cottrell (₹8.5 Crore to KXIP) and big-hitting middle-order batsman Shimron Hetmyer (₹7.75 Crore to DC) triggered some major bidding wars, while veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla was snapped up by the Chennai Super Kings for ₹6.75 Crore.

Quite a few uncapped Indian players also fetched good sums of money with Varun Chakravarthy signed by KKR for ₹4 Crore, Yashasvi Jaiswal (₹2.4 Cr to RR) and SRH picking up the services of Virat Singh and Priyam Garg for ₹1.9 Crore each.

While a lot of money was spent on the day, deals for the likes of James Neesham (₹50 lakh to KXIP), David Miller (₹75 lakh to RR) and Chris Lynn (₹2 Crore to MI) can be considered as steals, given the credentials of these aforementioned players in the T20 format.

On that note, here are all the purchases made by each team in the IPL 2020 player auction.

Chennai Super Kings

Piyush Chawla - ₹6.75 Crore

Sam Curran - ₹ 5.5 Crore

Josh Hazlewood - ₹2 Crore

Advertisement

R Sai Kishore - ₹20 lakh

Delhi Capitals

Shimron Hetmyer - ₹7.75 Crore

Marcus Stoinis - ₹4.8 Crore

Alex Carey - ₹2.4 Crore

Jason Roy - ₹1.5 Crore

Chris Woakes - ₹1.5 Crore

Mohit Sharma - ₹50 lakh

Lalit Yadav - ₹20 lakh

Kolkata Knight Riders

Pat Cummins - ₹15.5 Crore

Eoin Morgan - ₹ 5.5 Crore

Varun Chakravarthy - ₹4 Crore

Tom Banton - ₹1 Crore

Rahul Tripathi - ₹60 lakh

Chris Green - ₹20 lakh

M Siddharth - ₹20 lakh

Pravin Tambe - ₹20 lakh

Nikhil Naik - ₹20 lakh

Kings XI Punjab

Glenn Maxwell - ₹ 10.75 Crore

Sheldon Cottrell - ₹8.5 Crore

Chris Jordan - ₹3 Crore

Ravi Bishnoi - ₹2 Crore

Prabhsimran Singh - ₹55 lakh

James Neesham - ₹50 lakh

Deepak Hooda - ₹50 lakh

Ishan Porel - ₹20 lakh

Tajinder Dhillon - ₹20 lakh

Mumbai Indians

Nathan Coulter-Nile - ₹8 Crore

Chris Lynn - ₹ 2 Crore

Saurabh Tiwary - ₹50 Crore

Mohsin Khan - ₹20 lakh

Digvijay Deshmukh - ₹20 lakh

Prince Balwant Rai Singh - ₹20 lakh

Rajasthan Royals

Robin Uthappa - ₹ 3 Crore

Jaydev Unadkat - ₹3 Crore

Yashasvi Jaiswal - ₹2.4 Crore

Kartik Tyagi - ₹1.3 Crore

Tom Curran - ₹1 Crore

Andrew Tye - ₹1 Crore

Anuj Rawat - ₹80 lakh

David Miller - ₹75 lakh

Oshane Thomas - ₹50 lakh

Anirudha Joshi - ₹20 lakh

Akash Singh - ₹20 lakh

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chris Morris - ₹10 Crore

Aaron Finch - ₹4.4 Crore

Kane Richardson - ₹4 Crore

Dale Steyn - ₹2 Crore

Isuru Udana - ₹50 lakh

Josh Philippe - ₹20 lakh

Pavan Deshpande - ₹20 lakh

Shahbaz Ahamad - ₹20 lakh

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mitchell Marsh - ₹2 Crore

Virat Singh - ₹1.9 Crore

Priyam Garg - ₹1.9 Crore

Fabian Allen - ₹50 lakh

Sandeep Bavanaka - ₹20 lakh

Abdul Samad - ₹20 lakh

Sanjay Yadav - ₹20 lakh