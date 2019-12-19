IPL 2020 Auction: Full list of players bought, most expensive buys and best bargains
The IPL 2020 auction played host to some exciting action as close to 200 players came under the hammer and a total of 62 players earned contracts across the eight franchises.
Pat Cummins pocketed the biggest contract from the auction as the Kolkata Knight Riders made a late couple of bids to produces the services of the all-rounder for a huge sum of ₹15.5 Crores, while the Kings XI Punjab broke the bank to sign Glenn Maxwell for ₹10.75 Crore.
Among the other big buys, Chris Morris (₹10 Crore to RCB), the West Indian duo of Sheldon Cottrell (₹8.5 Crore to KXIP) and big-hitting middle-order batsman Shimron Hetmyer (₹7.75 Crore to DC) triggered some major bidding wars, while veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla was snapped up by the Chennai Super Kings for ₹6.75 Crore.
Quite a few uncapped Indian players also fetched good sums of money with Varun Chakravarthy signed by KKR for ₹4 Crore, Yashasvi Jaiswal (₹2.4 Cr to RR) and SRH picking up the services of Virat Singh and Priyam Garg for ₹1.9 Crore each.
While a lot of money was spent on the day, deals for the likes of James Neesham (₹50 lakh to KXIP), David Miller (₹75 lakh to RR) and Chris Lynn (₹2 Crore to MI) can be considered as steals, given the credentials of these aforementioned players in the T20 format.
On that note, here are all the purchases made by each team in the IPL 2020 player auction.
Chennai Super Kings
Piyush Chawla - ₹6.75 Crore
Sam Curran - ₹ 5.5 Crore
Josh Hazlewood - ₹2 Crore
R Sai Kishore - ₹20 lakh
Delhi Capitals
Shimron Hetmyer - ₹7.75 Crore
Marcus Stoinis - ₹4.8 Crore
Alex Carey - ₹2.4 Crore
Jason Roy - ₹1.5 Crore
Chris Woakes - ₹1.5 Crore
Mohit Sharma - ₹50 lakh
Lalit Yadav - ₹20 lakh
Kolkata Knight Riders
Pat Cummins - ₹15.5 Crore
Eoin Morgan - ₹ 5.5 Crore
Varun Chakravarthy - ₹4 Crore
Tom Banton - ₹1 Crore
Rahul Tripathi - ₹60 lakh
Chris Green - ₹20 lakh
M Siddharth - ₹20 lakh
Pravin Tambe - ₹20 lakh
Nikhil Naik - ₹20 lakh
Kings XI Punjab
Glenn Maxwell - ₹ 10.75 Crore
Sheldon Cottrell - ₹8.5 Crore
Chris Jordan - ₹3 Crore
Ravi Bishnoi - ₹2 Crore
Prabhsimran Singh - ₹55 lakh
James Neesham - ₹50 lakh
Deepak Hooda - ₹50 lakh
Ishan Porel - ₹20 lakh
Tajinder Dhillon - ₹20 lakh
Mumbai Indians
Nathan Coulter-Nile - ₹8 Crore
Chris Lynn - ₹ 2 Crore
Saurabh Tiwary - ₹50 Crore
Mohsin Khan - ₹20 lakh
Digvijay Deshmukh - ₹20 lakh
Prince Balwant Rai Singh - ₹20 lakh
Rajasthan Royals
Robin Uthappa - ₹ 3 Crore
Jaydev Unadkat - ₹3 Crore
Yashasvi Jaiswal - ₹2.4 Crore
Kartik Tyagi - ₹1.3 Crore
Tom Curran - ₹1 Crore
Andrew Tye - ₹1 Crore
Anuj Rawat - ₹80 lakh
David Miller - ₹75 lakh
Oshane Thomas - ₹50 lakh
Anirudha Joshi - ₹20 lakh
Akash Singh - ₹20 lakh
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chris Morris - ₹10 Crore
Aaron Finch - ₹4.4 Crore
Kane Richardson - ₹4 Crore
Dale Steyn - ₹2 Crore
Isuru Udana - ₹50 lakh
Josh Philippe - ₹20 lakh
Pavan Deshpande - ₹20 lakh
Shahbaz Ahamad - ₹20 lakh
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mitchell Marsh - ₹2 Crore
Virat Singh - ₹1.9 Crore
Priyam Garg - ₹1.9 Crore
Fabian Allen - ₹50 lakh
Sandeep Bavanaka - ₹20 lakh
Abdul Samad - ₹20 lakh
Sanjay Yadav - ₹20 lakh