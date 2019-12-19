IPL 2020: Six new players added to the auction pool

Vinay Kumar

An updated list of players was released by the IPL, consisting of of six new players who will be auctioned today in Kolkata. Vinay Kumar, Ashoke Dinda, Matthew Wade, Robin Bist, Sanjay Yadav, and Jake Weatherald are the new additions to the 332 previous names.

Out of the total 997 players who registered for the auction pool, 332 (now 338) were selected by the franchisees. The list comprises 190 Indian, 145 overseas and three players from the associate nations. Eight teams will be looking to fill the 73 available slots to complete their squad for the next edition of the league. Dale Steyn, Chris Lynn, and Pat Cummins are some of the overseas players with a base price of INR 2 crore and are set to be bought at a hefty price.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have six overseas players slots available, most for any team followed by Delhi Capitals with five. In terms of money available for spending, Kings XI Punjab have 42.7 crores remaining purse, followed by KKR with INR 35.65 crore while Rajasthan Royals and RCB have INR 28.9 crore and INR 27.9 crore purse remaining respectively.

IPL Auction Details

The entire list of players up for auction can be found here.