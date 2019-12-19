IPL 2020 Auctions | All sold and unsold players from the 10th set

IPL 2020 Auction

Indian under-19 captain Priyam Garg, teen sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal and domestic stalwarts Deepak Hooda and Ishan Porel were all bought by the various IPL franchises during the 10th round of bidding.

However, Tamil Nadu's Shahrukh Khan, Rohan Kadam and speedster Daniel Sams all remained unsold in the auction.

Here is the list of the players that have been bought.

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Virat Singh, Priyam Garg

Rajasthan Royals - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kartik Tyagi, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh

Kings XI Punjab - Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi

Kolkata Knight Riders - Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, M Siddharth

Here is the list of players that went unsold:

Manjot Kalra, Rohan Kadam, Harpreet Bhatia, Daniel Sams, Pavan Deshpande, Shahrukh Khan, Kedar Devdhar, KS Bharat, Prabhsimran Singh, Ankush Bains, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tushar Deshpande, Riley Meredith, KC Kariappa, Midhun Sudheshan, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad

The current purses for each IPL team after 10 sets of player bidding are listed below:

Delhi Capitals - INR 22.45 crore

Kings XI Punjab - INR 20.75 crore

Rajasthan Royals - INR 18.20 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore - INR 13.50 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad - INR 13.20 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders - INR 10.10 crore

Mumbai Indians - INR 3.05 crore

Chennai Super Kings - INR 2.35 crore