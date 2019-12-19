IPL 2020 Auctions | All sold and unsold players from the 10th set
Indian under-19 captain Priyam Garg, teen sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal and domestic stalwarts Deepak Hooda and Ishan Porel were all bought by the various IPL franchises during the 10th round of bidding.
However, Tamil Nadu's Shahrukh Khan, Rohan Kadam and speedster Daniel Sams all remained unsold in the auction.
Here is the list of the players that have been bought.
Sunrisers Hyderabad - Virat Singh, Priyam Garg
Rajasthan Royals - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kartik Tyagi, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh
Kings XI Punjab - Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi
Kolkata Knight Riders - Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, M Siddharth
Here is the list of players that went unsold:
Manjot Kalra, Rohan Kadam, Harpreet Bhatia, Daniel Sams, Pavan Deshpande, Shahrukh Khan, Kedar Devdhar, KS Bharat, Prabhsimran Singh, Ankush Bains, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tushar Deshpande, Riley Meredith, KC Kariappa, Midhun Sudheshan, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad
The current purses for each IPL team after 10 sets of player bidding are listed below:
Delhi Capitals - INR 22.45 crore
Kings XI Punjab - INR 20.75 crore
Rajasthan Royals - INR 18.20 crore
Royal Challengers Bangalore - INR 13.50 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad - INR 13.20 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders - INR 10.10 crore
Mumbai Indians - INR 3.05 crore
Chennai Super Kings - INR 2.35 crore