IPL 2020 Auctions | All sold and unsold players from the 11th set
After some intense bidding, the first half of the IPL 2020 Auction came to an end. The 11th set of bidding saw Sunrisers Hyderabad roping in Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh for INR 2 crores. Delhi Capitals got the prized scalp of Shimron Hetmyer, who recently hit a century against India in the ongoing ODI series.
New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham turned out to be the biggest bargain for Kings XI Punjab as he was bought for a miserly price of only INR 50 lakhs. In other buys, Chennai Super Kings went for Australian bowling mainstay Josh Hazlewood for INR 2 crores. South Africa's David Miller went to Rajasthan Royals, while India's Saurabh Tiwary was roped in by Mumbai Indians.
Neesham is probably the biggest shocker of this round. KXIP getting him for just INR 50 lakhs is an absolute bargain.
This opens up interesting possibilities for players like Tom Banton and Fabian Allen.
Here's the list of all players that were bought
Sunrisers Hyderabad - Mitchell Marsh- for INR 2 crores
Rajasthan Royals - David Miller- for INR 75 lakh
Delhi Capitals - Shimrom Hetmyer- for INR 7.75 crores
Mumbai Indians - Saurabh Tiwary- for INR 50 lakhs
Kings XI Punjab - James Neesham- for INR 50 lakhs
Chennai Super Kings - Josh Hazlewood- for INR 2 crores
Here's the list of all players that went unsold
Adam Milne
Mustafizur Rahman
Alzarri Joseph
Barinder Sran
Mark Wood
Ben Cutting
Rishi Dhawan
Colin Munro
Andile Phehlukwayo
Marcus Stoinis
Carlos Brathwaite
Martin Guptill
Colin Ingram
Manoj Tiwary
Evin Lewis