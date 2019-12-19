IPL 2020 Auctions | All sold and unsold players from the 11th set

Aakash Arya FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 Dec 2019, 19:39 IST SHARE

IPL 2020 Auction

After some intense bidding, the first half of the IPL 2020 Auction came to an end. The 11th set of bidding saw Sunrisers Hyderabad roping in Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh for INR 2 crores. Delhi Capitals got the prized scalp of Shimron Hetmyer, who recently hit a century against India in the ongoing ODI series.

New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham turned out to be the biggest bargain for Kings XI Punjab as he was bought for a miserly price of only INR 50 lakhs. In other buys, Chennai Super Kings went for Australian bowling mainstay Josh Hazlewood for INR 2 crores. South Africa's David Miller went to Rajasthan Royals, while India's Saurabh Tiwary was roped in by Mumbai Indians.

Neesham is probably the biggest shocker of this round. KXIP getting him for just INR 50 lakhs is an absolute bargain.

This opens up interesting possibilities for players like Tom Banton and Fabian Allen.

Here's the list of all players that were bought

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Mitchell Marsh- for INR 2 crores

Rajasthan Royals - David Miller- for INR 75 lakh

Delhi Capitals - Shimrom Hetmyer- for INR 7.75 crores

Mumbai Indians - Saurabh Tiwary- for INR 50 lakhs

Advertisement

Kings XI Punjab - James Neesham- for INR 50 lakhs

Chennai Super Kings - Josh Hazlewood- for INR 2 crores

Here's the list of all players that went unsold

Adam Milne

Mustafizur Rahman

Alzarri Joseph

Barinder Sran

Mark Wood

Ben Cutting

Rishi Dhawan

Colin Munro

Andile Phehlukwayo

Marcus Stoinis

Carlos Brathwaite

Martin Guptill

Colin Ingram

Manoj Tiwary

Evin Lewis