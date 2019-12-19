IPL 2020 Auctions | All sold and unsold players from the 12th set

Aakash Arya FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 Dec 2019, 21:07 IST

IPL 2020 Auction

As we enter the last stages of the IPL 2020 Auction, Chris Jordan was roped in by Kings XI Punjab for INR 3 crores, while the biggest bidding war was seen for Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who was bought by Delhi Capitals for 4.8 crores.

The teams will now be allowed to pick a maximum of three players who they would want to add to their rosters. The accelerated auction will begin soon.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis is called back into the Auction and he is SOLD to @DelhiCapitals for 4.8Cr #IPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019

Here's the list of all players that were bought

Sunrisers Hyderabad- Sandeep Bavanaka for INR 20 lakhs

Kolkata Knight Riders- Chris Green for INR 20 lakhs

Royal Challengers Bangalore- Joshua Phillippe for INR 20 lakhs

Mumbai Indians- Mohsin Khan for INR 20 lakhs

Kolkata Knight Riders- Tom Banton for INR 1 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad- Fabian Allen for INR 50 lakhs

Kings XI Punjab- Chris Jordan for INR 3 crores

Royal Challengers Bamgalore - Kane Richardson for INR 4 crores

Rajasthan Royals- Oshane Thomas for INR 50 lakhs

Kolkata Knight Riders- Pravin Tambe for INR 20 lakhs

Kings XI Punjab -Tajinder Dhillon for INR 20 lakhs

Sunrisers Hyderabad- Abdul Samad for INR 20 lakhs

Mumbai Indians- Digvijay Deshmukh for INR 20 lakhs

Mumbai Indians- Prince Balwant Singh for INR 20 lakhs

Sunrisers Hyderabad- Sanjay Yadav for INR 20 lakhs

Delhi Capitals- Mohit Sharma for INR 50 lakhs

Royal Challengers Bangalore- Pavan Deshpande for INR 20 lakhs

Kings XI Punjab- Prabhsimran Singh for INR 55 lakhs

Delhi Capitals- Tushar Deshpande for INR 20 lakhs

Chennai Super Kings- R Sai Kishore for INR 20 lakhs

Delhi Capitals- Marcus Stoinis for INR 4.8 crores

Royal Challengers Bangalore- Dale Steyn for INR 2 crores

Rajasthan Royals- Andrew Tye for INR 1 crore

Delhi Capitals- Lalit Yadav for INR 20 lakhs

Royal Challengers Bangalore- Shahbaz Ahamad for INR 20 lakhs

Kolkata Knight Riders- Nikhil Naik for INR 20 lakhs

Rajasthan Royals- Tom Curran for INR 1 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore- Isuru Udana for INR 50 lakhs

Here's the list of all players that went unsold

Praveen Dubey

Ayush Badoni

Shams Mulani

Rahul Shukla

Jason Holder

Sean Abbott

Matt Henry

Sumit Kumar

Aryan Juyal

Kuldeep Sen

James Pattinson

Liam Plunkett

Yudhvir Charak

Sujit Nayak

Nathan Ellis

Kesrick Williams

George Garton

Vaibhav Arora

Saurabh Dubey

Aniruddha Joshi