IPL 2020 Auctions | All sold and unsold players from the 12th set
As we enter the last stages of the IPL 2020 Auction, Chris Jordan was roped in by Kings XI Punjab for INR 3 crores, while the biggest bidding war was seen for Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who was bought by Delhi Capitals for 4.8 crores.
The teams will now be allowed to pick a maximum of three players who they would want to add to their rosters. The accelerated auction will begin soon.
Here's the list of all players that were bought
Sunrisers Hyderabad- Sandeep Bavanaka for INR 20 lakhs
Kolkata Knight Riders- Chris Green for INR 20 lakhs
Royal Challengers Bangalore- Joshua Phillippe for INR 20 lakhs
Mumbai Indians- Mohsin Khan for INR 20 lakhs
Kolkata Knight Riders- Tom Banton for INR 1 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad- Fabian Allen for INR 50 lakhs
Kings XI Punjab- Chris Jordan for INR 3 crores
Royal Challengers Bamgalore - Kane Richardson for INR 4 crores
Rajasthan Royals- Oshane Thomas for INR 50 lakhs
Kolkata Knight Riders- Pravin Tambe for INR 20 lakhs
Kings XI Punjab -Tajinder Dhillon for INR 20 lakhs
Sunrisers Hyderabad- Abdul Samad for INR 20 lakhs
Mumbai Indians- Digvijay Deshmukh for INR 20 lakhs
Mumbai Indians- Prince Balwant Singh for INR 20 lakhs
Sunrisers Hyderabad- Sanjay Yadav for INR 20 lakhs
Delhi Capitals- Mohit Sharma for INR 50 lakhs
Royal Challengers Bangalore- Pavan Deshpande for INR 20 lakhs
Kings XI Punjab- Prabhsimran Singh for INR 55 lakhs
Delhi Capitals- Tushar Deshpande for INR 20 lakhs
Chennai Super Kings- R Sai Kishore for INR 20 lakhs
Delhi Capitals- Marcus Stoinis for INR 4.8 crores
Royal Challengers Bangalore- Dale Steyn for INR 2 crores
Rajasthan Royals- Andrew Tye for INR 1 crore
Delhi Capitals- Lalit Yadav for INR 20 lakhs
Royal Challengers Bangalore- Shahbaz Ahamad for INR 20 lakhs
Kolkata Knight Riders- Nikhil Naik for INR 20 lakhs
Rajasthan Royals- Tom Curran for INR 1 crore
Royal Challengers Bangalore- Isuru Udana for INR 50 lakhs
Here's the list of all players that went unsold
Praveen Dubey
Ayush Badoni
Shams Mulani
Shahbaz Ahamad
Nikhil Naik
Rahul Shukla
Tom Curran
Jason Holder
Isuru Udana
Sean Abbott
Matt Henry
Sumit Kumar
Aryan Juyal
Kuldeep Sen
James Pattinson
Liam Plunkett
Yudhvir Charak
Sujit Nayak
Nathan Ellis
Kesrick Williams
George Garton
Vaibhav Arora
Saurabh Dubey
Aniruddha Joshi