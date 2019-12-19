IPL 2020 Auctions | All sold and unsold players from the first set

IPL 2020 Auction

The IPL 2020 auction started with a bang. Teams were seen trying to outbid each other in order to acquire their favorite player. Australia's Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins were the show-stoppers as both players were sold for astronomical sums. There were some shockers in store as well. As many as four Indians were unsold, including the talented Yusuf Pathan. New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme also remained unsold.

KKR put forward a surprise bid to get hold of Cummins and make him the costliest overseas player in the history of IPL.

Here's the list of players sold so far:

Chris Lynn to Mumbai Indians for INR 2 cr

Eoin Morgan to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 5.25 cr

Robin Uthappa to Rajasthan Royals for INR 3 cr

Jason Roy to Delhi Capitals for INR 1.50 cr

Aaron Finch to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 4.40 cr

Glenn Maxwell to Kings XI Punjab for INR 10.75 cr

Chris Woakes to Delhi Capitals for INR1.50 cr

Pat Cummins to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 15.5 cr

Sam Curran to Chennai Super Kings for INR 5.50 cr

Chris Morris to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 10 cr

Here's a list of players unsold so far:

Hanuma Vihari

Cheteshwar Pujara

Yusuf Pathan

Colin de Grandhomme

Stuart Binny