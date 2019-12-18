IPL 2020 Auctions: How teams and players are gearing up for December 19

Virat Kohli (left) and AB de Villiers (right)

With less than 48 hours to go for the IPL 2020 auctions in Kolkata, teams and players on different social media platforms are showcasing their enthusiasm for the event. For the first time, Kolkata will be hosting the event.

As teams are busy with their permutations and combinations, fans will also be on their toes to see which of their favorite players are bought by their teams. A combined total of 332 players will be up for grabs out of the 997 who registered. Three from associate nations, 143 overseas players and 186 Indian players are set to go under the hammer on December 19 in Kolkata. Key players like Glenn Maxwell, Chris Lynn, Pat Cummins, Dale Steyn, Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, and Robin Uthappa will be closely looked at by each team.

UAE fast bowler Zahoor Khan, USA bowler Ali Khan, and Scotland's George Munsey are three players from the associate nations that will go under the hammer. Under-19 Indian players like Priyam Garg and Yashasvi Jaiswal will also heat the auctions as it goes deeper into the critical stages.

Here's a look at the social media activity of teams, coaches and players from different IPL teams.

David Warner's hilarious Instagram story

On the way to Kolkata for the @IPL Player Auction. Our @KKRiders squad will be complete in just a couple of days time. All the planning & preparations behind the scenes will require some luck come auction night. Here’s hoping the cards fall our way. 💪🏻 — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) December 17, 2019

Less than 2 days from now, the management will have to make some tough choices.

Why don’t you give it a try? Share your picks from this lot.#BidForBold #PlayBold #IPLAuction #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/IYnzxXtkbR — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) December 17, 2019

