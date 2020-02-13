IPL 2020: Best XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore will hope to be real challengers for the trophy

The auctions are over and the teams are all raring to get onto the field. While some teams have backed experience, some have gone in with the younger players. But overall, every team looks very solid, and we are surely in for another exciting season of the Indian Premier League this year.

One team which is yet to win the title is Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and like every year, they are showing some serious promise this year as well. Their first XI will be one to beat, for most teams in the tournament.

However, if RCB suffers a couple of injuries, they might be left searching for replacements. They have got 21 players in their squad, with not many back-ups. Here is a look at the most probable starting XI of the RCB.

Openers | Parthiv Patel and Aaron Finch

Parthiv Patel has been with the RCB and he has been doing decently for them. He will carry forward his place in the XI this year as their wicket-keeper batsman for the team in red. This is his third year in the side and he has an average of over 25 in both seasons for RCB. With the experience he has, he becomes vital behind the wicket.

However, one specific mention would be Devdutt Padikkal. If Ab de Villiers decides to keep wickets like he did for the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League this year, Padikkal could give Patel a run for his money.

At the other hand, there will be the fresh buy for RCB this year, Aaron Finch. The captain of the Australian white-ball team, was bought for INR 4.4 crores this year. He has been among the runs for quite some time now and that could translate into good news for RCB. Also, the Chinnaswamy Stadium will suit the hard-hitting nature of the Aussie.

Note: All statistics as of February 13, 2020

