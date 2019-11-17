IPL 2020: Complete list of traded players ahead of the auction
India’s Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham and New Zealand’s Trent Boult are a few of the big names that were traded between teams ahead of the upcoming IPL 2020 auction. Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab, and Kolkata Knight were the five franchises that took part in the recent transfer window that saw a total of 11 players, including two internationals, get new franchises.
The Delhi franchise bid adieu to speed gun Boult, all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford, and spinners Rahul Tewatia, Jagadeesha Suchith and Mayank Markande (acquired from Mumbai Indians) to welcome Indian heavyweights Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane.
While Kings XI Punjab traded Ravichandran Ashwin and pacer Ankit Rajpoot for Jagadeesha Suchith and all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham, Mumbai Indians offloaded batsman Siddhesh Lad to Kolkata Knight Riders. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, welcomed Ankit Rajpoot, Rahul Tewatia, and Mayank Markande in return for speedster Dhawal Kulkarni and Ajinkya Rahane.
List of traded players ahead of the IPL 2020 auction:
Ajinkya Rahane (India) from Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals
Ravichandran Ashwin (India) from Kings XI Punjab to Delhi Capitals
Mayank Markande (India) from Mumbai Indians to Delhi Capitals
Krishnappa Gowtham (India) from Rajasthan Royals to Kings XI Punjab
Dhawal Kulkarni (India) from Rajasthan Royals to Mumbai Indians
Ankit Rajpoot (India) from Kings XI Punjab to Rajasthan Royals
Rahul Tewatia (India) from Delhi Capitals to Rajasthan Royals
Jagadeesha Suchith (India) from Delhi Capitals to Kings XI Punjab
Siddesh Lad (India) from Mumbai Indians to Kolkata Knight Riders
Trent Boult (New Zealand) from Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians
Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies) from Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians
Mayank Markande (India) from Delhi Capitals to Rajasthan Royals
The IPL 2020 auction will be taking place in Kolkata on 19 December.