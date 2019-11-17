IPL 2020: Complete list of traded players ahead of the auction

Ajinkya Rahane has been signed by Delhi Capitals for IPL 2020

India’s Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham and New Zealand’s Trent Boult are a few of the big names that were traded between teams ahead of the upcoming IPL 2020 auction. Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab, and Kolkata Knight were the five franchises that took part in the recent transfer window that saw a total of 11 players, including two internationals, get new franchises.

The Delhi franchise bid adieu to speed gun Boult, all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford, and spinners Rahul Tewatia, Jagadeesha Suchith and Mayank Markande (acquired from Mumbai Indians) to welcome Indian heavyweights Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane.

While Kings XI Punjab traded Ravichandran Ashwin and pacer Ankit Rajpoot for Jagadeesha Suchith and all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham, Mumbai Indians offloaded batsman Siddhesh Lad to Kolkata Knight Riders. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, welcomed Ankit Rajpoot, Rahul Tewatia, and Mayank Markande in return for speedster Dhawal Kulkarni and Ajinkya Rahane.

List of traded players ahead of the IPL 2020 auction:

Ajinkya Rahane (India) from Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals

Ravichandran Ashwin (India) from Kings XI Punjab to Delhi Capitals

Mayank Markande (India) from Mumbai Indians to Delhi Capitals

Krishnappa Gowtham (India) from Rajasthan Royals to Kings XI Punjab

Dhawal Kulkarni (India) from Rajasthan Royals to Mumbai Indians

Ankit Rajpoot (India) from Kings XI Punjab to Rajasthan Royals

Rahul Tewatia (India) from Delhi Capitals to Rajasthan Royals

Jagadeesha Suchith (India) from Delhi Capitals to Kings XI Punjab

Siddesh Lad (India) from Mumbai Indians to Kolkata Knight Riders

Trent Boult (New Zealand) from Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians

Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies) from Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians

Mayank Markande (India) from Delhi Capitals to Rajasthan Royals

The IPL 2020 auction will be taking place in Kolkata on 19 December.