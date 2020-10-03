IPL 2020: DC vs KKR head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before match 16

In the first double-header contest of IPL 2020, the Delhi Capitals will clash with the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. This match will start after the game between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Rajasthan Royals.

Both KKR and DC have won two of their first three matches in IPL 2020. The Delhi Capitals beat the Kings XI Punjab and the Chennai Super Kings in their first two games, but they suffered a defeat against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last fixture.

On the other hand, the Kolkata Knight Riders lost their tourney opener to the Mumbai Indians. They bounced back in style and registered victories over the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals.

KKR and DC have been an integral part of the IPL since 2008. Here's a look at their head-to-head before their first meeting in IPL 2020.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders head-to-head stats

The Kolkata Knight Riders lead the Delhi Capitals by 13-11 in the head-to-head record. KKR have battled with DC 25 times, one of the matches did not produce a result while the two teams crossed paths in the 2012 Champions League T20 once.

The Delhi Capitals beat the Kolkata Knight Riders twice in IPL 2019. Speaking of their record in the UAE, the Delhi-based franchise had beaten the 2-time IPL winners by four wickets at the Dubai International Stadium in 2014.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Numbers you need to know ahead of the IPL 2020

Shreyas Iyer has scored the most runs (290) in DC vs. KKR matches among current players. Andre Russell is the leading run-getter for KKR with 214 runs.

Amit Mishra has scalped 11 wickets for the Delhi-based franchise against the Kolkata Knight Riders, whereas Sunil Narine has dismissed 20 DC batsmen in his IPL career.