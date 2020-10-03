IPL 2020, DC vs KKR: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will clash in an important IPL game at Sharjah on Saturday. The Capitals suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad after winning the first two games, while KKR are on a winning streak after coming out on top in their last two games.

The Capitals will want big scores from their batsmen. The fact that there have been only two half-centuries from Delhi so far suggests that the batsmen have failed to convert the starts into big really scores. On the bowling front, Kagiso Rabada has been sensational but has lacked support from the others.

The Kolkata Knight Riders have been buoyed by the performances of their young guns Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti. KKR have backed these youngsters in the past couple of years and are now reaping rewards.

Pat Cummins returning back to form is a big plus for the Knight Riders. Interestingly, the team's big match-winners, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik, haven't really set the stage on fire so far. Once these players come into their own, KKR will become the team to beat.

IPL 2020, DC vs KKR Match Details

Date: 3rd October 2020 (Saturday)Time: 7:30 PM IST.Venue: Sharjah

The Capitals will want from Pant and Iyer

Weather Forecast

The temperature is likely to remain between 28 and 36 degree Celsius. While it will be warm in the evening, the temperature is likely to slide down at night.

Pitch Report

The games played in the IPL at Sharjah so far have been run feasts. Small boundaries and good batting conditions have helped the batsmen and it is likely to remain the same for this encounter.

Predicted XIs

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals will be keen to get Ravichandran Ashwin back in the side. The ace off-spinner has been out of action since suffering a shoulder injury in Delhi's first IPL game.

The Capitals will also have an eye on Shimron Hetmyer who has been pretty disappointing thus far. South African quick Anrich Nortje has failed to create an impact and might make way for Keemo Paul or Daniel Sams.

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR finally seems to have settled on it's playing XI and even though the team looks a bowling-heavy one, KKR are likely to stick to it.

Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakraborty, Kuldeep Yadav

Nagarkoti has looked sharp with the ball and in the field in the couple of IPL matches he has played so far.

IPL 2020, DC vs KKR Match Prediction

Kolkata Knight Riders currently looks a more potent side in the IPL and might get the better of an uncertain-looking Delhi Capitals.

IPL 2020, DC vs KKR TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network. Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP