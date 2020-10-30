IPL 2020, DC vs MI: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Delhi Capitals (DC), a side that was tipped to win it's first IPL title, or at least make it to the playoffs, after some great performances in the first half of the league, finds itself in a peculiar position with three back-to-back defeats.

Rishabh Pant's injury led to quite a few changes in the DC playing XI which, arguably, disrupted the team's winning momentum. Pant himself hasn't been at his best this season and has failed to make any impact with the bat. Prithvi Shaw has been out of the side owing to a string of poor scores while his replacement, Ajinkya Rahane, hasn't been firing either.

Young Shreyas Iyer will need to resolve these issues in order to take DC into the playoffs because we have reached a stage in the tournament where small errors can cost the side dearly. He would also want more from his strike bowler Kagiso Rabada who looked completely off-color against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Their opponents, Mumbai Indians (MI), do not need to worry about making it to the playoffs as they have already qualified for the final four. However, Mumbai would want to win it's last two games and finish in the top two.

Even though there is still a cloud over Rohit Sharma's availability, the team management will be buoyed by Suryakumar Yadav's emphatic match-winning knock against RCB.

The form of domestic Indian players like Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav has been Mumbai Indians' strength this season. So has been its bowling with Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult delivering match-winning performances.

Suryakumar was on fire against RCB

IPL 2020, DC vs MI Match Details

Date: 31st October 2020 (Saturday)Time: 3:30 PM IST. Venue: Dubai.

Weather Forecast

The temperature has gone down as the tournament has progressed an it is now expected to be in the range of 22 to 33 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The Dubai pitch has offered quite a few runs in the past few games. With dew out of the equation, the toss won't have an impact on the outcome of the game. But going by the latest results, the team winning the toss would like to bowl first.

Predicted XIs

Mumbai Indians (MI)

James Pattinson has been pretty expensive in the last two games he has played for Mumbai which might result in him making way for fellow Aussie pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile. The rest of playing XI is likely to remain unchanged.

Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Rabada was quite expensive against SRH

Delhi Capitals (DC)

DC have a lot to ponder on when it comes to their playing XI. Tushar Deshpande has failed to impress in the opportunities he has been presented with thus far and has leaked too many runs. Either Mohit Sharma or Harshal Patel might replace him. Bowling being their weak link in the past few games they might also consider bringing in Keemo Paul in place of out-of-form Shimron Hetmyer.

Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje

IPL 2020, DC vs MI Match Prediction

With DC being in complete disarray and staring down the barrel, MI will start as favorites in this crucial matchup.

IPL 2020, DC vs MI TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network. Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP