IPL 2020, DC vs RCB: 3 players who flopped | 2 November

Ajinkya Rahane was in a tough spot. Once again, an early wicket had brought him to the crease against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He was back into the team for a crucial game, and with not much to speak of this season, could he turn the tide for himself and the Delhi Capitals (DC)?

He answered with a resounding yes, as the strike rate was up and the sweetly timed shots were back in full flow. On the back of multiple such performances by their experienced men, DC comfortably beat RCB to grab the 2nd spot in the IPL points table.

RCB made an underwhelming attempt at setting a big total. Although young Devdutt Padikkal scored another fifty, none of RCB's batsmen apart from AB de Villiers scored nearly fast enough to trouble DC. A flurry of wickets at the end, coupled with a slow first ten overs, meant that RCB stuttered to 152/7 in an important game.

DC seemed to be making a mockery of the chase, scoring almost as much as RCB did in their first 10 inside the powerplay. Baffling shot selection by both Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane brought an end to their fifty-plus innings.

The out-of-form Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant combined with Marcus Stoinis to drag DC past the target with an over to spare, with the laboured chase meaning that RCB did not suffer significant damage to their qualification hopes.

One side ended their streak of four losses, while the other's is unbroken. Here's a look at some underperformers from a defining game.

#3 Prithvi Shaw (DC)

Prithvi Shaw's score was nothing close to the number on his back. [PC: iplt20.com]

After a blistering start to IPL 2020, Shaw's form has dramatically dipped for DC. Replaced earlier by Rahane, Shaw made his way back into the side as DC were willing to take his erratic but fast starts if that was the gamble. There wasn't much beyond that description on the night either, as Shaw departed for just 9 off 6 after two confident boundaries.

His dismissal to Siraj didn't come off an attempted pull shot, but came from another familiar source - getting beaten for pace and seam by the quick bowlers. A ball which seemed to be heading towards middle stump jagged away, beating his bat to strike off-stump.

Shaw would look to being back to his best in the minimum of two matches that DC will play next.

#2 Shreyas Iyer (DC)

Shreyas Iyer robbed the DC innings of momentum. [PC: iplt20.com]

When Shreyas Iyer came out to bat, DC were cruising at 107/2 at a run rate of 8.4, with an extremely manageable required run rate ahead. By the time he departed, the scoring had slowed down with 23 runs needed from the next 22 balls.

KKR - the silent third team playing this game - would rue this period of the game as the one which allowed the chase to drag on till the end as compared to finish off quickly.

Although Iyer was commanding in his first few innings, he seems to have lost his touch and tempo. His 7 off 9 featured no boundaries, and he departed without being able to play the anchor role he possibly intended to play.

The DC skipper would need to get his and other younger players' performances back in order for the playoffs coming up.

#1 Chris Morris (RCB)

RCB's ace all-rounder failed in both departments in a crucial game. [PC: iplt20.com]

When Chris Morris joined the RCB playing XI belatedly this season, it seemed as though they would go on to dominate the season as he made an immediate impact.

The fact that they would chalk up just two wins in the back half of the tournament - the least among all teams in the IPL this time - indicated it wasn't quite as simple. Most other sides found mere express pace not quite as threatening later on.

Morris is depended upon as a finisher and as a quick bowler. Unfortunately, his innings lasted just two balls, as he lost the battle against South African compatriot Anrich Nortje. His two overs for the ball went for 19 runs and he would look to turn things around in the Eliminator for RCB.