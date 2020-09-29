IPL 2020: DC vs SRH head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 11

Former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad have struggled to get going in IPL 2020 with the Orange Army suffering two losses in two matches. They lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by ten runs, and then Kolkata Knight Riders beat SRH by seven wickets.

The David Warner-led outfit will now clash with Delhi Capitals, who have a 100% win record thus far in IPL 2020. Delhi has played two games. They recorded a Super Over win over Kings XI Punjab and followed it up with a convincing victory against Chennai Super Kings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's middle order batsmen have not been able to make an impact in IPL 2020. The team is over-reliant on its opening batsmen, and to ensure that they register their first win of the season tonight, SRH will have to come out all guns blazing on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of their IPL 2020 match in Abu Dhabi.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Head-to-Head Stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad lead Delhi Capitals by 9-6 in terms of the head-to-head record. The two sides have met 14 times in the league stage, while their most recent match took place during the IPL 2019 playoffs.

Delhi could only win only one of their first six meetings with Sunrisers Hyderabad, but the Capitals have emerged victorious in five of the last nine fixtures against SRH.

Speaking of their head-to-head record outside India, the two franchises clashed in Dubai six years ago, where the Orange Army emerged victorious by four runs.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Numbers you need to know before IPL 2020

Among the current players, Rishabh Pant has scored the most runs for DC in matches against SRH. The southpaw has amassed 328 runs in nine games, including a career-best 128*. For Sunrisers, captain David Warner has aggregated 329 runs in ten innings against the Capitals.

Caribbean all-rounder Keemo Paul has played only two games against Hyderabad, but he has picked up six wickets for Delhi Capitals.

He has not made it to the playing XI so far in IPL 2020 and it will be interesting to see if the team management includes him in the XI for the next match, courtesy his excellent record against SRH.

Former Purple Cap winner Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 11 wickets to his name in 13 matches between DC and SRH. Kumar will have to lead the pace bowling attack from the front to ensure that the Capitals do not post a total that is beyond SRH's reach.