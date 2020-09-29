IPL 2020, DC vs SRH: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Delhi Capitals will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eleventh match of IPL 2020 on Tuesday, September 29th, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Both sides are on opposite ends of the points table having had very different results. The Delhi Capitals are in the top half of the table with two wins from two games. The first win was a tense Super Over thriller against Kings XI Punjab. The more recent win versus the Chennai Super Kings was more comfortable, with the side winning by 44 runs.

The Sunrisers, meanwhile, were beaten by RCB and KKR respectively, with the loss against KKR showing a huge lack of intent with the bat. They could eke out only 142 runs from their 20 overs, and it showed how reliant they were on their top 3 for runs. The performance of their pace bowlers was lackluster, and they have a lot of problems to deal with ahead of this game.

Both sides will want to win this game, but for very different reasons. Shreyas Iyer's DC will want to extend the winning run in IPL 2020, while Warner will want his side to get some points on the board and avoid putting more pressure on themselves.

IPL 2020, DC vs SRH Match Details

Date: 29th September 2020 (Tuesday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheik Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Weather Forecast

No rain is expected in Abu Dhabi during the match. It will be hot and humid, with the temperature expected to be between 35 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Abu Dhabi is starting to turn and the spinners will have more of a say in this IPL encounter. The pacers will get some assistance off the wicket too, and it's not going to be easy for the batsmen. Any score above 165 should be considered above par.

Predicted XIs

Delhi Capitals (DC)

The Delhi Capitals' openers had a good game. (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

After a convincing win over the Super Kings, the Capitals aren't likely to tinker with their lineup. Both the openers would be happy after getting the starts that they wanted to, while Shimron Hetmyer could get another chance despite his poor start to the campaign.

R Ashwin isn't back to full fitness and may miss the next couple of games, and that should leave Delhi's bowling lineup unchanged. Avesh Khan was expensive but fell victim to several dropped catches and should get another opportunity.

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer(C), Rishabh Pant(WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, and Anrich Nortje.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Khaleel Ahmed's wicket-taking ability will be crucial for SRH. (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost due to some ordinary batting and ineffective bowling against KKR. They lacked the punch in the middle order, and Virat Singh could come in place of Wriddhiman Saha.

The spinners should get some turn off the wicket and their overs will be crucial. Their pacers didn't have a great game though, and will look to make a comeback in this match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Jonny Bairstow (WK), David Warner(C), Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha/ Virat Singh, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, and T Natarajan.

IPL 2020, DC vs SRH Match Prediction

Despite Sunrisers' really strong opening pair, the Capitals look the stronger side on paper. If they can make early inroads into the SRH lineup, a Delhi win seems to be the likely outcome.

IPL 2020, DC vs SRH TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP