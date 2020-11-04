IPL 2020: Dubai International Stadium pitch report ahead of MI vs DC

The league round of IPL 2020 culminated on Tuesday evening with the Sunrisers Hyderabad securing their playoff berth in style by bulldozing the Mumbai Indians in Sharjah. While one can argue that MI did not field their best XI for that contest, the defeat would have given Rohit Sharma's men a wake-up call before the playoffs.

Despite suffering a 10-wicket loss in their final league match, the Mumbai-based franchise topped the IPL 2020 points table. They will now take on the Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 1 match. The winner of this game will advance to the final, and the defending champions start as favorites to win this game.

These two teams battled twice in the league phase, with MI winning on both occasions. The first Qualifier of IPL 2020 will take place at the Dubai International Stadium, and here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for this match.

MI vs DC pitch report

The pitch in Dubai has assisted the batsmen and the bowlers equally. MI and DC locked horns at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday afternoon during the league phase. The defending champions restricted the Capitals to only 110/9 in 20 overs and chased the target without breaking much of a sweat.

There have been many close matches on this ground in IPL 2020. Thus, the fans should expect a cracker of a contest between MI and DC on Thursday night. Here are some vital stats that you need to know from the previous T20 matches played at the Dubai International Stadium.

T20 matches played: 91

Matches won by teams batting first: 37

Matches won by teams batting second: 53 (1 match ended in a tie with no winner)

Highest 1st innings score: 219/2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 2020

Lowest 1st innings score: 59 - Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2017

Highest successful run chase: 203/8 - Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 157

Dubai International Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between MI and DC

A pleasant atmosphere is expected for Qualifier 1 of IPL 2020. The temperature will loom around 27 degrees Celsius, while the humidity levels will be 64%.