Jos Buttler is set to miss Rajasthan Royals' first match in IPL 2020 against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday, as he is currently undergoing mandatory quarantine after arriving in the UAE along with his family.

Buttler's quarantine period differs from other English and Australian players, as they had arrived straight from the bio-bubble for their limited-overs series in the UK to the IPL's bio-bubble.

They were therefore required to stay in isolation for just 36 hours, while Buttler will have to serve a mandatory six-day quarantine for travelling to the UAE with his family.

“I'm unfortunately going to miss the first match for Rajasthan because I'm going to be doing my quarantine period because I'm here with my family - which is great that the Royals have allowed me to have my family out here. It'll be a huge help in lockdown having my family here with me,” Buttler shared a live message on Instagram.

Buttler and his family will also have to produce two negative COVID-19 test results to join the bio-secure bubble.

Jos Buttler was phenomenal for Rajasthan Royals in 2019

Buttler starred for Rajasthan Royals during an unsuccessful 2019 IPL campaign where they finished in 7th place. The 30-year-old scored 311 runs from just 8 matches at a strike rate of 151.70.

The Royals were banking heavily on contributions from Buttler at the top of the order. He is coming off some good form after starring for England with 121 runs in just two innings in the recently concluded T20I series against Australia.

The Steve Smith-led franchise may now look to fill the opening slot with either Sanju Samson or Robin Uthappa in the absence of Jos Buttler. Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to get the opportunity to open the batting alongside either of them.

Buttler will be able to complete his quarantine before RR's second match, which is scheduled on 27th September against Kings XI Punjab.