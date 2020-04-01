×
IPL 2020 | Kings XI Punjab donate towards PM CARES Fund to aid COVID-19 relief efforts

  • Kings XI Punjab's announcement has made them the first IPL franchise to pledge their support to the Fund.
  • Cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Gautam Gambhir have also donated towards the government's efforts.
Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Modified 01 Apr 2020, 19:03 IST

Kings XI Punjab
Kings XI Punjab

IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) announced via Twitter that they have decided to contribute towards the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund to assist the nation's fight against the deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

Pledging their support to coronavirus relief efforts being undertaken across different parts in the country, they also pleaded to the fans to play their part and support the initiative via donations to help the people affected.

KXIP's announcement has made them the first IPL franchise to lend their support to the cause on a public platform. In the past few days, cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Gautam Gambhir have also donated towards the government's efforts in their respective capacities.

"Acknowledging the Hon'ble Prime Minister’s call, Kings XI Punjab has pledged its contribution to the #PMCARES fund in this fight against #COVID19. #SaddeFans, play your part and support this initiative!"

The unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak has forced cricket boards of different countries to postpone or cancel tours and events. England's tour of Sri Lanka, South Africa's tour of India, New Zealand's tour of Australia, PSL 2020 playoffs and IPL 2020 have all either been postponed or cancelled in the wake of the given crisis.

Published 01 Apr 2020, 19:03 IST
IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab
