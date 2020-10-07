IPL 2020: KKR vs CSK head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 21

2-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders have made an ordinary start to IPL 2020. They looked rusty in their season opener against the Mumbai Indians, but they recovered from that defeat and registered victories over the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals.

In their previous game against the Delhi Capitals, the Knight Riders fell short by 18 runs while chasing a mammoth 229-run target. KKR's batting order seems a little unsettled, and they will be keen to rectify those tactical errors when they meet the Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi.

CSK and KKR have won two games each in IPL 2020 so far. MS Dhoni's team pounded the Kings XI Punjab by ten wickets in their last fixture. However, they looked off-color in their three preceding games.

Both teams have taken part in some high-profile IPL games over the last 12 years. Here's a look at their head-to-head stats before they cross paths in IPL 2020.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head stats

The Chennai Super Kings lead the Kolkata Knight Riders 14-8 in the head-to-head record. The two franchises have battled 23 times in the IPL, with one of the games ending in a no result.

The upcoming IPL 2020 game will be their first meeting in the UAE. During the 2019 season, CSK beat KKR twice. Deepak Chahar and Imran Tahir won the Player of the Match awards in the matches played at Chepauk and Eden Gardens respectively.

In their only completed match outside India, KKR beat CSK by seven wickets.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings: Numbers you need to know ahead of Match 21 of IPL 2020

Among current players, Andre Russell is the leading run-scorer for KKR (268) in matches against CSK. Sunil Narine has picked up 14 wickets in KKR vs CSK games, the most by any current KKR player.

For CSK, MS Dhoni has scored 470 runs while playing against the Shahrukh Khan-owned franchise. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has troubled the KKR batsmen with his spin and has scalped 14 wickets against them.