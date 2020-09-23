IPL 2020: KKR vs MI head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 5

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will look to register their first win of IPL 2020 when they meet the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The two teams have won six IPL trophies in the last 12 years, which highlights how dominant they have been in the league.

Although Mumbai performed brilliantly in IPL 2019, the Rohit Sharma-led outfit suffered a 5-wicket loss in the IPL 2020 season opener. The batting department of the Mumbai Indians did not click, as apart from Saurabh Tiwary and Quinton de Kock, all other batsmen let the fans down.

The Kolkata Knight Riders will take the field in IPL 2020 for the first time tonight. The Knight Riders retained their core players from the last season and added some more match-winners like Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton and Rahul Tripathi to their squad.

With MI and KKR set to battle in Abu Dhabi, here's a look at their head-to-head record in the IPL.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Head-to-Head Stats

The Mumbai Indians lead the Kolkata Knight Riders 19-6 in the head-to-head record. The two teams have crossed paths 25 times in the IPL, and as mentioned above, Mumbai have registered 19 victories. In the previous season, both teams beat each other once in the league stage.

Speaking of their record outside India, the Kolkata Knight Riders recorded a 41-run win when the two franchises met in Abu Dhabi during the 2014 season. In IPL 2009, the Mumbai Indians won both head-to-head matches in South Africa.

It is noteworthy that Kolkata have won only one out of the last ten fixtures against the 4-time IPL winners.

Advertisement

Check out the IPL schedule here

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Numbers you need to know before IPL 2020

Among the current players, Andre Russell has the most runs (146) for KKR against Mumbai. On the other side, Mumbai's captain Rohit Sharma has aggregated 708 runs against the Knight Riders. Sharma also recorded his only IPL ton against the 2-time IPL champions.

Sunil Narine has troubled the Mumbai Indians a lot, as he has dismissed 21 batsmen in KKR vs. MI games. It will be interesting to see if Rohit Sharma and co. manage to dominate Narine in IPL 2020.

Besides, Hardik Pandya has achieved much success (11 wickets) against Kolkata with the ball for Mumbai Indians.