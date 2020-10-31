KKR vs RR: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

We have reached that stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where a team's chances to qualify for the playoffs also depends on the results of other teams. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) are two such sides that will need the results of other games to go in their favour in order to book a place in the playoffs.

Having said that, the two teams will first have to concentrate on winning their own game. KKR and RR will clash in an important game, which might turn out to be the virtual quarter-final of the tournament. These two sides come into this crucial fixture with contrasting forms.

While the Rajasthan Royals have won their last two games, KKR has suffered two straight defeats. The Royals have won both their games while chasing big totals and the confidence of their batting unit will be high.

However, they will be worried about their bowling department. Apart from Jofra Archer, none of the RR bowlers have looked threatening.

The Kolkata Knight Riders will try to target the Royals' weak bowling attack and they have the batting power to do so. Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill have been in good form, while the team also have the firepower of Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik.

Despite having a strong team this season, KKR has failed to get going this year. Perhaps, The team's inconsistent and ever-changing bowling-attack has also cost them dearly and injuries to star players like Sunil Narine and Andre Russell have not helped KKR's cause.

KKR will want to put all this behind them and put their best foot forward in their last league game as they still have a chance to make it to the final four.

Can Stokes power RR into the playoffs?

KKR vs RR match details

Date: 1st November 2020 (Sunday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Stadium

KKR vs RR weather forecast

The weather is likely to be on the cooler side and temperatures are likely to remain between 22 to 31 degrees Celsius.

KKR vs RR pitch report

While the pitch is likely to remain true throughout the match, the dew is becoming a big issue in the latter part of the tournament. The captain winning the toss will want to bowl first as bowling with the wet ball is turning out to be a nightmare in the second innings.

KKR vs RR predicted XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR has definitely missed Russell in the last few games. However, with no word on his fitness from the KKR camp, he might remain sidelined and the side will remain unchanged.

Predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy will have his work cut out for him against an in-form Royals' batting line-up.

Rajasthan Royals

The Royals might bring in the experienced Jaydev Unadkat for Varun Aaron or Kartik Tyagi as this is a must-win game for the team.

Predicted XI: Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson (c), Steve Smith (c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi

KKR vs RR match prediction

Going purely by the current form of both sides, a Rajasthan Royals win is a more likely result.

KKR vs RR TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP