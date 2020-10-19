KXIP vs DC head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 38 of IPL 2020

After winning seven of their nine games in IPL 2020, the Delhi Capitals have established themselves as the #1 contenders for the title this year. The Delhi-based franchise have almost sealed their place in the playoffs. They will aim to finish in the Top 2 after their excellent performances in the first phase of the tournament.

The Shreyas Iyer-led outfit will cross paths with Kings XI Punjab in their tenth game of IPL 2020. The last time these two teams met in the IPL, the match ended in a tie, with DC emerging victorious in the Super Over.

Speaking of Super Overs, KXIP played two Super Overs to overcome the Mumbai Indians' challenge in their previous IPL 2020 fixture. With two wins in their last two games, KXIP will head into this contest with a lot of momentum on their side.

DC and KXIP have played some memorable matches in the IPL since the 2008 season. Here's a look at their head-to-head stats before the reverse fixture between the two sides in IPL 2020.

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head stats

Kings XI Punjab lead the Delhi Capitals 14-11 in the head-to-head record. However, DC have beaten KXIP twice in their three meetings outside India, and they will start as the favorites to win this game at the Dubai International Stadium.

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals: Numbers you need to know before IPL 2020

Shreyas Iyer has led his team from the front by scoring 284 runs against Kings XI Punjab. Marcus Stoinis was the game-changer for DC in their previous game versus KXIP as he scored 53 runs and picked up two wickets.

Mayank Agarwal played a phenomenal knock of 89 runs against the Delhi Capitals earlier in IPL 2020. Mohammed Shami has scalped six wickets in three KXIP vs DC games.