IPL 2020: MI vs KKR head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 32

After beating the Delhi Capitals in their last game of IPL 2020, the Mumbai Indians will be keen to keep their winning momentum going when they battle the Kolkata Knight Riders in their eighth fixture of the season.

The Mumbai Indians began their IPL 2020 season with a defeat against the Chennai Super Kings but have recovered from that loss quickly to register five wins from their next six games.

The defending champions had recorded their first win of IPL 2020 versus KKR itself, as the Dinesh Karthik-led outfit looked rusty in their campaign opener.

Like MI however, KKR too have bounced back in no time, beating the likes of Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020 so far.

KKR will be keen to avenge their loss against MI earlier this season. Here's a look at their head-to-head stats before their reverse fixture in IPL 2020.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Head-to-Head Stats

The Mumbai Indians lead the Kolkata Knight Riders 20-6 in head-to-head matchups.

Both teams had defeated each other once during IPL 2019, while MI has a 1-0 lead over KKR in IPL 2020. Their head-to-head record in the UAE is tied at 1-1.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Numbers you need to know before IPL 2020

Andre Russell has scored 157 runs for KKR in matches against the Mumbai Indians, while Sunil Narine has dismissed 22 MI batsmen in the IPL. It will be interesting to see if Narine gets a place in the playing XI for this encounter.

Rohit Sharma has aggregated 788 runs in MI vs KKR matches, and his only IPL ton also came against the Kolkata-based franchise. Hardik Pandya has scalped 11 wickets against the two-time IPL champions.