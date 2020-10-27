MI vs RCB: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been exceptional in IPL 2020 so far and are within touching distance of making it to the playoffs. Having said that, both the teams suffered defeats in their respective last matches at the hands of teams that were languishing in the bottom half of the points table.

Captain Rohit Sharma was missed by the defending champions in the last game when Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson were going haywire. His exclusion from the Indian squad for the tour of Australia has further raised concerns for the Mumbai Indians.

However, Hardik Pandya's return to form will be a huge relief for the Mumbai Indians. Pandya hadn't scored too many runs this season until he smacked the ball all around the park against the Royals. The Mumbai Indians will also hope for a better performance from their bowling department against the RCB batting unit.

Ab de Villers and Virat Kohli have helped RCB reach this stage, where they are just a win away from sealing a place in the playoffs. However, Virat Kohli will be eyeing the top-two spots, and for the team to accomplish that, every player will need to start contributing.

The team management will be disappointed with the performance of Aaron Finch so far in the season. The Australian skipper has scored just one fifty in IPL 2020 and has underperformed for the Bangalore side.

However, RCB might not press the panic button at this stage of the tournament and make too many changes to their playing XI.

Hardik Pandya raises his bat after reaching fifty against the Rajasthan Royals.

MI vs RCB match details

Date: 28th October 2020 (Wednesday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheik Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

MI vs RCB weather forecast

The temperatures have fallen considerably in UAE in the last week. The temperatures are likely to remain between 31 to 25 degrees Celsius.

MI vs RCB pitch report

The last two games played at this venue offered plenty of runs and it is likely to be more of the same during Wednesday's clash.

Aaron Finch will need to step up tomorrow.

MI vs RCB Predicted XIs

Mumbai Indians

There has been some speculation about the inclusion of Chris Lynn at the top of the order for MI. However, batting isn't a big concern for MI at the moment and they might play with the same XI.

Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (c), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Royal Challengers Bangalore

The move of bringing Moeen Ali into the starting XI did not pay off for RCB in the last match and they might fall back on Isuru Udana, who has been reasonably successful in the death overs.

Predicted XI: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), Ab de Villers (wk), Gurkeerat Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

MI vs RCB match prediction

Both teams look evenly-matched on paper but with Rohit Sharma out of the contest, RCB will fancy their chances to win the game.

MI vs RCB TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP