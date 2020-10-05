IPL 2020: MI vs RR head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 20

The Rajasthan Royals kicked off their IPL 2020 campaign with back-to-back wins at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. However, they could not continue their winning momentum when they played in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

RR will now battle the Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday evening as the inaugural IPL winners will aim to end their 2-match losing streak. On the other hand, the defending champions are on a 2-match winning streak as they beat Kings XI Punjab and the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous two games.

Although MI have the winning momentum on their side, they will not take RR lightly because of their recent record against them. The Royals have beaten MI in all of their last four meetings.

Here's a look at MI and RR's head-to-head stats before their first IPL 2020 meeting.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head stats

The Mumbai Indians are level with the Rajasthan Royals 11-11 in the head-to-head record. The two franchises have crossed paths 23 times, but one of the games did not produce a result.

As mentioned ahead, RR beat MI in their last four meetings. Talking about their record outside India, the Royals lead their rivals by 1-0. The Jaipur-based franchise beat the Mumbai Indians by three wickets in Durban during the 2009 season. Their other league fixture during the 2009 season was abandoned.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: Numbers you need to know ahead of Match 20 of IPL 2020

Among the current players, Kieron Pollard has scored the most runs (351) for MI against RR. Pollard has also picked up 14 wickets versus the Jaipur-based franchise.

Sanju Samson is the leading run-scorer for RR in matches against MI, with 431 runs. Jofra Archer has dismissed nine MI batsmen in just four fixtures. Both Archer and Samson will have to bring their 'A' game to the table in the upcoming IPL 2020 match to ensure that RR continue their winning streak against MI.