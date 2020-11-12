IPL 2020: One player from each team who impressed the most

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) recently came to a close in the UAE, with the Mumbai Indians finishing as the champions for a record fifth time.

Over the course of the two-month-long tournament, many players showcased their skills at the highest level and made a name for themselves in trying conditions.

In this article, we take a look at one player from each team who exceeded expectations to impress us the most.

For example, KL Rahul finished on top of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list with a whopping 670 runs, but he hasn't been considered because he was expected to do so anyway.

#8 Rajasthan Royals - Rahul Tewatia

Tewatia won a couple of games single-handedly

Rahul Tewatia wasn't a name that was on many people's lips ahead of IPL 2020, and with only 20 games in the league prior to this edition of the tournament, that was quite understandable. But the confident all-rounder has now become a household name thanks to his exploits for RR.

Tewatia pulled off a couple of run-chases single-handedly for Steve Smith's side, and even hit Sheldon Cottrell for 5 sixes in a single over in a game against KXIP. With the ball, he was accurate and effective, as he picked up 10 wickets at an excellent economy rate of 7.08.

Tewatia established himself as an all-rounder who can contribute in both departments, and most importantly, gained a ton of confidence thanks to his IPL 2020 performances.

#7 Kings XI Punjab - Ravi Bishnoi

Bishnoi showed great confidence and control in IPL 2020

KXIP looked a bit thin in the spin department in the lead-up to IPL 2020, but Ravi Bishnoi led the attack right from the very first game. The leggie played all 14 games for KL Rahul's side and picked up 12 wickets at an economy rate of 7.37.

Bishnoi was up to the task of bowling in the powerplay and at the death, and showed great accuracy and guile for a man so young. He certainly would've learned a lot under the watchful eyes of Anil Kumble, and will only get better with time.