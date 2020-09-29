IPL 2020 Orange Cap: 3 RCB stars find themselves in Top 10 after thrilling win against MI

It was a game of who held the nerves better and eventually, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) clinched a last-ball win in the Super Over against the Mumbai Indians (MI) after Match 10 of IPL 2020 ended in a tie at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

It was an all-round batting effort from the Virat Kohli-led side as openers Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch laid the perfect foundation for AB de Villiers and Shivam Dube to plunder 78 runs off the final five overs to post 201/3 from 20 overs.

In reply, the defending champions were staring down the barrel at 78/4 in the 12th over, before a 119-run partnership off just 51 deliveries between Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard helped the Rohit Sharma-led franchise level the scores, off the very last ball.

Yet another high-scoring thriller meant that there were significant changes on the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list. Three players each from RCB and MI are proving to be potential contenders for the coveted trophy with players from the former teams occupying the upper rungs.

IPL 2020 Orange Cap list

Three players each from RCB and MI are in the top 11 of the IPL 2020 'Orange Cap' list (Image Credits: Sportskeeda)

Man of the Match AB de Villiers moved up to fifth position with a cumulative total of 134 runs after a match-winning 24-ball 55 against MI last night. It was his second half-century in three matches after the 30-ball 51 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last Monday.

20-year-old Devdutt Padikkal is two spots below ABD in seventh position, having got 111 runs under his belt. The left-handed opener, too, followed-up his IPL debut fifty against SRH with a 40-ball 54 last night. The gap between the southpaw and his opening partner, Aaron Finch is just 10 runs, with the burly Australian opener scoring his maiden half-century for IPL with a 35-ball 52 last evening.

The next three slots are all occupied by MI players. Rohit Sharma could only manage eight runs last night, but his 80 off 54 balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday keeps him in ninth position with 100 runs from three matches.

Ishan Kishan, who replaced Saurabh Tiwary in the side, top-scored with a whirlwind 99 off 58 balls and has broken into the top 10 after playing just a single game. West Indian Kieron Pollard is 11th on the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list after his 60 off 24 balls took his IPL 2020 aggregate to 91 runs.

The focus will now shift to Abu Dhabi as the Delhi Capitals (DC) take on SRH tonight. While 12th-placed Manish Pandey would look to get back into contention for the Orange Cap after scoring 85 runs from the first two matches, one shouldn’t be surprised if the young Delhi trio of Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant and captain Shreyas Iyer break into the top 10 of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list with some impactful performances today.

