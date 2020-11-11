IPL 2020 Orange Cap: 5 highest run-scorers in the tournament

The Mumbai Indians (MI) recently won the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) to firmly establish their standing as the most storied franchise in the history of the league.

Over the course of the two-month-long tournament, many players piled on the runs in their efforts to take their team to the knockout stages. Unsurprisingly, 4 of the 5 players on this list took part in the IPL 2020 playoffs.

Here are the top 5 run-scorers from IPL 2020.

#5 Ishan Kishan - 516 runs in IPL 2020

Kishan was MI's leading run-scorer in IPL 2020

A surprising name who topped MI's run-scoring charts in IPL 2020, Ishan Kishan was his team's standout performer after missing out on the first two games. The explosive southpaw batted wherever he was asked to, and notched up 516 runs in just 14 games at an average of 57.33 and a strike rate of 145.76.

Kishan announced himself on the IPL 2020 stage with a fantastic 99 against RCB, and went on to hit 30 sixes in the tournament - the most by any player. The youngster was also superb in the field, and threw his name into the ring for an Indian call-up.

#4 Shreyas Iyer - 519 runs in IPL 2020

Iyer led from the front as DC made their first-ever IPL final

Shreyas Iyer was a underrated presence in the DC batting order during IPL 2020, and played the anchor role to perfection for the side. The DC skipper scored 519 runs in 17 games at an average of 34.6 and a strike rate of 123.27, and rotated strike effectively in the middle overs.

Iyer rescued his side from a precarious position in the IPL final against MI, and was astute with his leadership as well. The 25-year-old added weight to claims that he is the man to succeed Virat Kohli as the captain of the Indian team, and we are only seeing the beginning of what could be a glorious career.