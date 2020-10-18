IPL 2020: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after CSK vs DC match (updated)

Axar Patel’s 5-ball 21 and Shikhar Dhawan’s maiden IPL hundred helped Delhi Capitals move to the top of the points table after beating Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets in Match 34 of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, CSK lost Sam Curran in the first over before opener Faf du Plessis (58 off 47 balls) and Shane Watson (36 off 28 balls) resurrected the innings with a 87-run second-wicket partnership off 67 balls.

The MS Dhoni-led side lost 3 wickets in 29 balls in the middle overs before cameos from Ambati Rayudu (45 off 25 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (33 off 13 balls) propelled CSK to 179 for 4.

In reply, DC got off to a terrible start as they lost both Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane within the powerplay. But Shikhar Dhawan’s match-winning 101 not out off 58 balls and Axar Patel’s 5-ball 21 helped them win for the seventh time in 9 outings and move to the summit of the IPL 2020 points table.

Earlier in the day, AB de Villiers’ magical 22-ball 55 helped RCB cement their position in the top 4 after beating Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets in Match 33 of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium. The Steve Smith-led side remain in seventh position having won just 3 out of 9 matches played.

After electing to bat first, RR were cruising on the back of opener Robin Uthappa’s 41 off 22 balls and captain Steve Smith’s 55 off 36 balls, but Chris Morris (4 of 26) helped RCB restrict them to 177 for 6.

Chasing 178, the Virat Kohli-led side crawled its way to 102 for 3 in the 14th over before AB de Villiers’ 55 off 22 balls and a cameo from Gurkeerat Singh Mann (19 off 17 balls) helped RCB register their sixth win of the campaign.

Chris Morris breaks into the top 10 of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list

Shikhar Dhawan moved closer to the top 3 of the IPL 2020 leading run-getters (Credits: IPLT20.com)

Faf du Plessis smashed his fourth IPL 2020 half-century as he moved closer to the top 2 of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list. The South African is in third position with 365 runs from 9 matches, just 17 runs behind second-placed Mayank Agarwal.

Advertisement

Delhi Capitals duo Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer rapidly climbed up the rungs after making significant contributions against CSK tonight. While Dhawan’s 101 off 58 balls helped him climb up to fourth in the batting charts with 359 runs under his belt, his captain is 2 places below him in sixth position having scored 321 runs from 9 games.

However, the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list is dominated by RCB. While skipper Virat Kohli occupies fifth position with 347 runs to his name, his deputy AB de Villiers is in seventh position with a tally of 285 runs. 21-year-old Devdutt Padikkal jumped one place to occupy eighth position having scored 296 runs at an impressive average of 32.88.

Chris Morris' second-best IPL figures helped him break into the top 10 of the IPL 2020 bowling charts (Credits: IPLT20.com)

DC speedster Kagiso Rabada extended his lead at the top of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list after scalping 1 wicket to take his tally to 19 wickets from 9 matches. Yuzvendra Chahal broke into the top 2 after his figures of 2 for 34 took his aggregate to 13 wickets.

Anrich Nortje took 2 for 44 against CSK and jumped 3 places to move into fifth position with 12 wickets to his name. Jofra Archer went wicketless to remain on 12 scalps, but he occupies third position by virtue of having a better economy rate.

Advertisement

While Sam Curran restored his spot in the top 10 having returned figures of 1 for 35 tonight, RCB all-rounder Chris Morris broke into the top 10 of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list after taking 4 for 26 against RR.

The action will shift to another double-header tomorrow as SunRisers Hyderabad take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi and defending champions Mumbai Indians lock horns with bottom-placed Kings XI Punjab later in the evening in Dubai.

Check out IPL 2020 schedule

While the MI pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult would look to break into the top 3 of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list, SRH openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow would aim to move closer to the top 3 of the batting charts.