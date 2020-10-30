IPL 2020: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after CSK vs KKR match (updated)

Shubman Gill followed up his 57 against KXIP on Monday with a 17-ball 26 tonight in KKR's six-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2020 match on Thursday. The 21-year-old jumped 2 places to occupy 6th position on the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list with an aggregate of 404 runs in 13 matches.

KL Rahul looks set to win his maiden Orange Cap as he sits pretty at the top of the batting charts with 595 runs under his belt. There was no change at the top of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list either as Kagiso Rabada continues to lead the table, having picked up 23 wickets so far in the season.

Faf du Plessis, though, dropped down 2 slots after being replaced by Shane Watson in tonight’s game. The South African is in 7th position with 401 runs to his name.

Varun Chakravarthy picked his 15th IPL 2020 wicket tonight (Credits: IPLT20.com)

Varun Chakravarthy’s breakout season continued as he returned impressive figures of 2 for 20 from 4 overs tonight to move up to 8th on the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list. Chakravarthy, who recently got a national call-up, has picked up 15 wickets in 12 games at an economy rate of 7.

CSK all-rounder Sam Curran went wicketless tonight, but he remained in 11th position having taken 13 wickets in as many matches so far in the tournament.

The focus will shift to Abu Dhabi tomorrow as the Rajasthan Royals lock horns with the Kings XI Punjab to stay alive in the race for a playoffs berth. While KL Rahul can extend his lead at the top of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list, Jofra Archer will know he is just 3 wickets away from being among the top 3 wicket-takers this season.

CSK steepens KKR’s climb to the IPL 2020 playoffs

CSK still continue to languish at the bottom of the points table (Credits: IPLT20.com)

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s highest IPL score and a quickfire cameo from Ravindra Jadeja helped the Chennai Super Kings clinch a thrilling victory off the last ball over the KKR in Match 49 of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday night.

After MS Dhoni elected to field, Shubman Gill (26 off 17) and Nitish Rana got KKR off to a steady start as the duo put on 53 runs for the opening wicket. Even though CSK stemmed the flow of runs in the middle overs, Rana (87 off 61) and later Dinesh Karthik (21 not out off 10) upped the ante to power KKR to 172 for 5.

In reply, CSK got off to a similar start and Ruturaj Gaikwad (72 off 53) and Ambati Rayudu (38 off 20) seemed to take the game away from KKR’s grasp with a 68-run second-wicket stand off just 37 balls.

Varun Chakravarthy (2 for 20) then just about did the perfect damage control until Ravindra Jadeja (31 not out off 11) helped CSK plunder 30 runs off the final 2 overs to make KKR’s chances of qualifying for the IPL 2020 playoffs tougher.