IPL 2020 Orange Cap: KXIP openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal establish healthy lead at the top

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal’s 183-run opening partnership went in vain as a collective effort from the Rajasthan Royals (RR) helped the latter chase down 224 with aplomb in Match 9 of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Batting first, KL Rahul followed up his unbeaten 132 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with a 54-ball 69 while Mayank Agarwal scored his maiden IPL hundred – 106 off 50 balls. In turn, the duo also set the record for the highest partnership by an Indian pair in IPL history, propelling KXIP to 223 for two in the process.

In reply, despite losing Jos Buttler in the third over, Steve Smith (50 off 27 balls) and Sanju Samson (85 off 42 balls) stitched a 81-run partnership for the second wicket off just 40 deliveries.

Then, Rahul Tewatia (53 off 31 balls), who at one stage was on 14 off 20 balls, smashed Sheldon Cottrell for 30 runs in an over to hand RR their second consecutive victory in IPL 2020.

IPL 2020 Orange Cap list

Consistent performances have catapulted KXIP duo to the top two slots on the IPL 2020 'Orange Cap' list

Yet another run-fest in Sharjah means that there were significant changes at the top of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list. KXIP skipper KL Rahul snatched the lead from Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) Faf du Plessis and now sits at the top of the pile with a cumulative total of 222 runs at a stunning average of 111.

Just a run below is his opening partner Mayank Agarwal with 221 runs from the three matches so far. Though he was dismissed for a 20-ball 26 against RCB on Thursday, his 89 off 60 balls against the Delhi Capitals (DC) has helped him leapfrog du Plessis into second position. The former Proteas captain completes the IPL 2020 Orange Cap podium with 173 runs under his belt.

The RR duo of Smith and Samson completes the top 5 in the race for the IPL 2020 Orange Cap. Two Man of the Match performances in as many matches has Samson in fourth. The Indian has so far popped up with scores of 74 and 85 against CSK and KXIP recently.

RR captain Smith has caught everyone by surprise by opening in the IPL, and doing so wonderfully well. He followed up his 69 off 47 balls against CSK with a 27-ball half century against KXIP to get RR off to the perfect.

Advertisement

The focus will shift to Dubai tonight (28th September, 2020) as RCB take on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI). While MI captain Rohit Sharma would look to break into the top 5 after his 80 off 54 balls against KKR on Wednesday, eighth-placed AB de Villiers might also want to close the gap on the likes of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.

Check out IPL 2020 schedule