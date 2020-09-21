IPL 2020 is just two days old, but we have already seen some of the finest knocks with the bat, with a few of those even being match-turning innings.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) star Mayank Agarwal’s 89-run essay figures at the top of the pile, and he has snatched the Orange Cap from Ambati Rayudu.

Rayudu was the initial holder of the coveted accolade after his 71 off 48 balls helped the Chennai Super Kings beat the Mumbai Indians on September 19th. But, he remained the highest run scorer for just about 24 hours as Agarwal’s 60-ball 89 sent the latter atop the batting charts.

Agarwal’s effort, however, went in vain as he got out off the penultimate ball of the innings and Jordan followed suit off the very next ball as KXIP and DC finished on identical scores. In the end, the Delhi Capitals comfortably won the Super Over.

However, there are a handful of batters in pursuit of the Orange Cap - the race for which will definitely fluctuate as much as the share market. While Rayudu’s cumulative total can easily surpass Agarwal’s knock during CSK’s second game on 22nd September, South African Faf du Plessis also possesses a chance to overtake the aforementioned duo.

IPL 2020 Orange Cap list

There is a meagre 18 runs between the first and second place in the race for the 'Orange Cap' (Image Credits: Sportskeeda)

Coming in at No. 3, du Plessis scored an unbeaten 58 in the 115-run third wicket partnership with Rayudu. So, Mayank will certainly face tough competition from the CSK pair.

Delhi Capital’s Marcus Stoinis, who smashed a 21-ball 53 in last night’s clash against KXIP finds himself in fourth position. However, the Aussie all-rounder doesn’t possess as much threat as some of the other top-order batters because he won’t get to face too many balls batting at No. 6.

However, what cannot be discounted is the possibility of Agarwal trailing to any of the batsmen from tonight’s clash between the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Advertisement

While Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter in the history of IPL, the previous IPL edition was testimony to how dangerous David Warner and Jonny Bairstow can be.

If any of the aforementioned three can get going, Mayank Agarwal’s position at the top of the IPL Orange Cap standings could be in serious jeopardy.