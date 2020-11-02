IPL 2020: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after KKR vs RR match (updated)

After another action-packed day in IPL 2020, KL Rahul looks on course win his maiden Orange Cap as he enjoys a 199-run lead over second-placed Shikhar Dhawan. There was no change at the top of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list with Jasprit Bumrah having a superior economy rate than that of Kagiso Rabada – both are on 23 wickets apiece.

Faf du Plessis scored 48 off 34 balls earlier today and jumped up 6 places to move into the top 3 of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list. The CSK opener has scored 449 runs in 13 matches at an impressive average of 40.81.

Shubman Gill scored a 24-ball 36 tonight and moved up to 5th position with 440 runs under his belt. His captain – Eoin Morgan – broke into the top 10 of the IPL 2020 batting charts for the first time after registering his highest IPL score tonight. The southpaw occupies 10th position having scored 418 runs so far.

Mayank Agarwal – who played today after a 3-match injury layoff – also climbed up 3 slots to move into 7th position with a tally of 424 runs.

Varun Chakravarthy moved up to 8th position after taking 2 for 20 tonight (Credits: IPLT20.com)

in the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list, Jofra Archer picked his 20th wicket of the season and moved up to 3rd in the table. Mohammad Shami, however, dropped 1 slot after going wicketless against CSK today. He is also on 20 wickets, but occupies 6th position by virtue of having a relatively-poor economy rate.

Varun Chakravarthy’s dream season continued as picked yet another brace tonight and went up to 8th position on the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list. The 29-year-old spinner has scalped 17 wickets in 13 games at a remarkable economy rate of 6.84.

The action will shift to Abu Dhabi tomorrow as the Delhi Capitals take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore. While Shikhar Dhawan would try and move closer to KL Rahul’s tally, Yuzvendra Chahal would know he needs just a solitary wicket to move into the top 3 of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list.

KKR beat RR by 60 runs to stay alive in the race for a playoffs spot (Credits: IPLT20.com)

Eoin Morgan and Pat Cummins’ best-ever IPL performances forced the Rajasthan Royals out of the tournament as they lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders by 60 runs in Match 54 of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

After Steve Smith elected to field first, Jofra Archer gave RR a dream start by dismissing Nitish Rana for a duck off just the second ball of the innings. Shubman Gill (36 off 24) and Rahul Tripathi (39 off 34) then resurrected the innings with a 72-run second-wicket stand.

But, Rahul Tewatia (3 for 25) wreaked havoc in the middle overs to leave KKR precariously placed on 99 for 5 in the 13th over. Captain Eoin Morgan, though, led from the front and smashed his highest IPL score – 68 not off 35 balls – to propel KKR to 191 for 7.

In reply, RR made their intentions pretty clear as they smashed Pat Cummins for 19 runs in the first over before losing Robin Uthappa off the sixth ball. Cummins (4 for 34) then bounced back in style to register his best IPL figures and leave RR tottering on 37 for 5 after 5 overs.

Jos Buttler (35 off 22) and Rahul Tewatia (31 off 27) gave some hope to the RR fans with a 43-run sixth-wicket partnership, but the KKR youngsters – Varun Chakravarthy (2 for 20), Shivam Mavi (2 for 15) and Kamlesh Nagarkoti (1 for 24) – sucked life out of the run-chase to restrict the opposition to 131 for 9.

The loss took RR to the bottom of the IPL 2020 points table, while KKR’s qualification chances hinge on the remaining 2 matches.

Earlier today, Ruturaj Gaikwad became the first Chennai Super Kings player to hit 3 consecutive IPL fifties as the Kings XI Punjab crashed out of the tournament after falling to a 9-wicket defeat in Match 53 of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

After MS Dhoni opted to field first, KL Rahul (29 off 27) and Mayank Agarwal (26 off 15) got KXIP off to a steady start by putting on 48 runs for the first wicket. However, Lungi Ngidi (3 for 39) triggered a collapse by dismissing both the openers.

The dangerous Caribbean duo of Chris Gayle (12 off 19) and Nicholas Pooran (2 off 6) also perished quickly to leave KXIP in a spot of bother on 72 for 4 at the end of 12 overs. However, Deepak Hooda – playing his 4th IPL 2020 match – smashed an unbeaten 62 off 30 balls to help the Punjab-based franchise crawl to 153 for 6.

In reply, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis put on an 82-run opening stand to put CSK on course for their 3rd victory on the trot. Even though du Plessis fell to Chris Jordan (1 for 31) after a classy 34-ball 48, Gaikwad (62 off 49) and Ambati Rayudu (30 off 30) stitched an unbroken 72-run partnership to get CSK over the line.