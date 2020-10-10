IPL 2020: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after RR vs DC match (Updated)

An all-round bowling performance from Delhi Capitals saw them move to the top of the points table after beating Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs in Match 23 of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

While the Capitals became the first side to register five wins this season and move to 10 points, the Royals remained seventh in the table after picking up their fourth consecutive loss.

After Steve Smith called it right at the toss and elected to field first, his bowlers vindicated the decision almost immediately as the Shreyas Iyer-led side lost their first three wickets inside the powerplay with just 50 runs on the board.

It took cameos from Marcus Stoinis (30-ball 39) and Shimron Hetmyer (24-ball 45) to propel the now table-toppers to 184 for 8. On the RR bowling front, Jofra Archer (3/24) was the pick of the bowlers, while leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia stemmed the flow of runs in the middle overs, having returned figures of 1/20 from four overs.

In reply, the top-order of the Rajasthan Royals all got off to starts before throwing their wickets away cheaply as they lost their first seven wickets for a meagre 100 runs. All-rounder Tewatia (29-ball 38) fought till the end, but an inspired bowling effort helped the Capitals win three matches on the trot.

Jofra Archer breaks into top 10 of the IPL 2020 bowling charts

Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw cemented their place in the top 10 of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list (Credits: IPLT20.com)

Even though captain Shreyas Iyer and opener Prithvi Shaw couldn’t convert their starts into big scores, they firmed their positions in the top 10 of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list.

While Iyer’s 18-ball 22 moved him up to seventh in the table with an aggregate of 203 runs, Shaw remains one slot below him with 198 runs from six matches.

There wasn’t any change at the top of the pile as Kings XI Punjab captain remained the holder of the Orange Cap with 313 runs under his belt.

Jofra Archer broke into the top 10 of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list (Credits: IPLT20.com)

There wasn’t any change at the top of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list either. DC speedster Kagiso Rabada, however, extended his lead his lead at the top of the tree after returning figures of 3/35 tonight. The South African has picked up 15 wickets from six games at an incredible strike-rate of 9.46.

Anrich Nortje, Rabada’s new ball partner, climbed up to eighth on the list after scalping impressive returns of 1/25 from four overs. He has taken eight wickets from the six matches so far.

From the losing side, express fast bowler Jofra Archer broke into the top 10 of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list. After recording his best figures this season, the Englishman occupies the seventh slot with eight wickets to his name. He is above Nortje by virtue of having a better bowling average.

The focus will now shift to the double-header today as Kings XI Punjab will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi and Chennai Super Kings will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai.

On one hand, KXIP openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal would look to extend their lead at the top of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list, while their opponent, KKR mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy (5 wickets from 4 games) would aim to break into the top 10 of the bowling charts for the first time in this season.