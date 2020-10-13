IPL 2020 points table: Updated standings after RCB thrash KKR in Sharjah

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) outclassed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 82 runs on Monday, thereby securing a position in the top three of the IPL 2020 points table.

RCB got off to a promising start after Virat Kohli opted to bat first. Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal put up a hefty opening stand of 67 runs. By the time AB de Villiers joined the skipper in the middle, RCB were 94/2 in the thirteenth over.

A stunning AB de Villers masterclass followed as the South African maestro wreaked havoc and pummeled the KKR bowlers. His blazing 73* off just 33 balls propelled RCB to 194/2.

Defending at Sharjah has not been a walk in the park in this year's IPL edition but RCB responded brilliantly to that challenge. Their bowling has been decent in most of the games this season but they were simply incredible on Monday.

Chris Morris was once again outstanding, and his inclusion has provided potency to the RCB bowling battery. Navdeep Saini was also really good during the middle overs, keeping things nice and tight. However, it was the spinners, Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal, who spun a web around KKR's middle-order and gave absolutely nothing away, scalping three wickets in the process.

IPL 2020 Points Table

With this victory, RCB have broken into the top three and currently sit at third place. The huge margin of Monday's win has significantly bolstered their NRR. On the contrary, KKR remain at 4th place, and their NRR has dropped to -0.577, which is the second-lowest on the table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2020 on Tuesday. SRH will be looking to get more wins under their belt while CSK will be itching to climb up the points table.