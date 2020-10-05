After enduring depressing runs in IPL over the last few years, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) finally seem to have come out of the rut, currently occupying 3rd position in the points table with three wins in 4 matches.

They have found much-needed stability in the top-order after the injection of 20-year-old Devdutt Padikkal into the opening role. His consistent performances this season have abetted in reducing the pressure on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

Shivam Dube and Aaron Finch have done reasonably well in supporting roles too. Two weeks into the tournament, RCB's batting order looks settled and balanced. To the delight of skipper Kohli, the bowling department, that has historically been their Achilles heel, has managed to put on decent performances until now.

Yuzvendra Chahal, in particular, has been exceptional for the team. Navdeep Saini, Isuru Udana, and Washington Sundar have also been chipping in with some useful spells whenever required.

While things do look positive and hopeful for RCB in this season, they face a tough challenge today in the form of a Delhi Capitals team that has been one of the most consistent sides this season.

The winner of this contest will rise to the top of the table for the time being. DC has a settled team comprising some of the most promising young Indian players. Skipper Shreyas Iyer will look to lead from the front again, having played a match-winning knock in the previous match against KKR.

Usually, teams prepare and plan more, especially for batsmen who have a better record against them. In this article, we are going to look at that aspect. Here are three batsmen who have scored the most runs until now against their opponents in today's game.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan (DC) vs RCB - 480 runs

Shikhar Dhawan

Advertisement

Shikhar Dhawan is one of the few current players who have been an active participant in IPL since 2008. He has been a consistent performer for all the franchises that he has played for until now.

The left-hander has also managed to score well against the RCB team, which is the primary reason for his presence in this countdown. In 19 matches against RCB, he has scored 480 runs at an average of 32 including five fifties.

RCB will, in all likelihood, open their bowling attack with off-spinner Washington Sundar. The Southpaw usually likes to dominate the bowlers from the onset to unsettle them. At the same time, Sundar has the knack of picking up early wickets along with bowling economically.

So, we are probably in for an intriguing duel between Dhawan and Sundar in the powerplay overs. Considering his vast experience and good record against RCB in the past, the DC management will be expecting a solid performance from India's primary ODI opener.

#2 Ajinkya Rahane(DC) vs RCB - 579 runs

Rahane with DC coach Ricky Ponting

Advertisement

After a long stint with Rajasthan Royals, Rahane was traded to Delhi before the IPL 2020 Auction. He used to have a permanent spot in the playing XI of his former team, but he is not able to make the cut for the DC this time around. The presence of Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw at the top of the order meant that Rahane had become a reserve opener in the squad.

During the last match, Prithvi Shaw got injured while batting. Later, he did not take the field for the entirety of the second innings. If he remains unfit for today's match, then the DC team management have a readymade replacement at their disposal.

The Indian Test vice-captain can form a fruitful opening partnership with Shikhar Dhawan. The experienced duo can be entrusted to provide a stable platform for their fiery middle-order. Also, Rahane has a good record while playing against RCB, so that is an added incentive for DC to use him.

In 20 matches against RCB, he has scored 579 runs at an average of 36.18, including three fifties and a solitary century.

#1 Virat Kohli(RCB) vs DC - 825 runs

Virat Kohli has a great record against DC

Advertisement

After an uncharacteristically quiet start to the tournament, Virat Kohli found his groove in RCB's fourth outing on Saturday. After a string of low scores, he roared back into form with a match-winning 72* in the 155-run chase against Rajasthan Royals. Now that the chase master is back to doing what he does best, RCB's batting line up sports a formidable look.

It is a good sign for RCB team management before going into the match against the Capitals. To top that, Virat Kohli also has an excellent record while playing against DC in the IPL.

In 21 matches against the Delhi franchise, he has scored 825 runs at an astonishing average of 63.46, including eight fifties. He narrowly missed out on a century, as he was run out while running his 100th run. In Kagiso Rabada, Ashwin, and Anrich Nortje, DC have a quality bowling line up to counter the star-studded RCB line up.

These factors considered, Kohli's contribution with the bat will be quintessential for RCB to emerge victoriously in this contest.