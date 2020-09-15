IPL 2020: RR's predicted playing XI

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) come into the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) without many expectations.

Steve Smith's side have already been written off by many experts and pundits, but as they always are, RR are more than capable of pulling off a surprise. With an enviable blend of experience and youth in the roster, RR can genuinely make a run for the playoffs despite having largely flown under the radar so far.

Ahead of IPL 2020, we attempt to predict RR's ideal playing XI.

RR's predicted playing XI for IPL 2020

Note: All players from England and Australia have been assumed to be available, with no official word yet regarding their participation in the first few games of IPL 2020. While it is almost impossible that Ben Stokes plays in the first few games of IPL 2020, there has been no official word regarding his participation as well.

Openers: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Buttler has been a revelation at the top of the order

Jos Buttler has been a revelation at the top of the order for RR in IPL, and has notched up consistent runs at alarming strike rates. The Englishman has shared the gloves with Sanju Samson, but in IPL 2020, it is likely that neither wicket-keeper is entrusted with the responsibility.

A number of batsmen are capable of partnering Buttler at the top of the order. Robin Uthappa was excellent in the role when he performed it for the Kolkata Knight Riders, and Sanju Samson is more than capable of opening the innings as well.

But the man who is likely to get the nod in Yashasvi Jaiswal, owing to the fact that RR always promote young talent and the appealing right-left combination he forms with Buttler. The 2020 U-19 World Cup hero will be keen on making an immediate impact in the IPL.