IPL 2020, RR vs CSK: Player Ratings

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) faced off in a high-scoring Match 4 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) in Sharjah.

After being put in to bat by MS Dhoni, RR amassed an above-par total of 216/7, riding on the back of fifties from Sanju Samson and Steve Smith. In response, CSK could manage only 200 despite a counter-attacking knock from Faf du Plessis, with Rahul Tewatia and Jofra Archer excelling for RR.

Here are the player ratings from Match 4 of IPL 2020.

IPL 2020, RR vs CSK: RR Player Ratings

Steve Smith anchored the RR innings to perfection in their first IPL 2020 game [PC: iplt20.com]

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 3/10

Jaiswal played a good-looking pull, but his very shot caused his downfall just one ball later. The 18-year-old missed out on a great chance to show what he is made of, but it is likely that he will get many more in IPL 2020.

Steve Smith: 8.5/10

The RR captain opened the innings in the absence of Jos Buttler, and anchored the innings to perfection with a 47-ball 69. Smith was the perfect foil for Sanju Samson, but what was even more impressive was his bowling choices. Using only 5 bowling options, the Australian expertly shuffled his bowlers to hand CSK their first loss of IPL 2020.

Sanju Samson: 8.5/10

Samson was the star of the show for RR as he hit one four and nine sixes en route to his 32-ball 74. Taking on the spinners and pacers alike, the Kerala batsman seemed set for a massive score before he threw his wicket away with more than 8 overs to go. The wicket-keeper plucked a blinder to dismiss Kedar Jadhav, and recorded two stumpings as well.

Robin Uthappa: 3/10

Deployed in an unfamiliar middle-order role despite the absence of Buttler, Uthappa struggled to get himself in and perished while trying to hit CSK's worst bowler on the night over the ropes. The former KKR man will have to adjust to a No. 5 role at the earliest if he is to do well in IPL 2020.

David Miller: 5/10

Miller registered a duck today, but was unlucky to have his bat get stuck in the grass while diving to make his ground. A slight bit of hesitation caused his downfall, and his place in the team might be on the line when Buttler returns.

Riyan Parag: 4/10

Parag was part of an RR middle-order collapse as he scored just 6 runs, and didn't get to bowl. The young all-rounder even dropped a catch on the boundary that proved to be costly, with Faf du Plessis striking many more lusty blows on his way to a 70+ score.

Rahul Tewatia: 8/10

Tewatia was the pick of the RR bowlers, and picked up the crucial wickets of Shane Watson, Sam Curran and Ruturaj Gaikwad. He should have had Du Plessis as well, who punished the leg-spinner in his final over to ruin his figures.

Jofra Archer: 8.5/10

Archer was the most economical RR bowler on the night as he finished with 1/26 in his 4 overs. His 4 sixes off Lungi Ngidi in the last over of the first innings was essentially the difference-maker in this match, and although he wasn't adjudged the Man of the Match, he was certainly one of the stand-out performers.

Tom Curran: 4.5/10

Curran had a rough day with the ball as he conceded 54 runs in his 4 overs, with 3 sixes hit off his bowling in the final over of the CSK run chase. The Englishman's all-round capabilities might still ensure that he keeps his place when Buttler returns to the RR XI for IPL 2020.

Shreyas Gopal: 6/10

Gopal was decent in his overs and although he bowled a couple of loose deliveries, he finished with figures of 1/38. The leg-spinner showed signs of his IPL 2019 form on a pitch that offered no assistance, and he will be one of RR's key performers in this year's tournament.

Jaydev Unadkat: 4.5/10

Unadkat resorted to bowling even in the early 100s due to the nature of the pitch, but conceded 44 runs in his 4 overs. The left-armer has been far too predictable of late, and his form is a major concern for RR in IPL 2020.