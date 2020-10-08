IPL 2020: RR vs DC head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 23

After a thumping win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match, the Delhi Capitals will aim to continue their winning momentum when they battle the Rajasthan Royals in their next game of IPL 2020. The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, and it promises to be a run-fest.

Rajasthan Royals won their first two games of IPL 2020 in Sharjah, but have looked off-color when playing in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The Royals held the top position on the standings following their first two games but are ranked seventh currently, with just four points in five fixtures.

On the other side, the Delhi Capitals are in second place with eight points in five matches. The Delhi-based franchise have only lost one encounter in IPL 2020 so far.

DC have battled RR several times in the past. Here's a look at their head-to-head stats before they collide in Sharjah.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head stats

The Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals have faced off against each other 20 times in the IPL, with Rajasthan leading 11-9 in head-to-head matchups.

In IPL 2019, DC beat RR in Delhi and Jaipur batting second. Outside India, both teams have won one game each when they clashed in South Africa during the 2009 season. The upcoming contest will be their first game in the UAE.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: Numbers you need to know ahead of Match 23 of IPL 2020

Steve Smith has scored 98 runs for RR in four innings against DC. In his last innings versus the Capitals, Smith scored a brilliant fifty.

Jaydev Unadkat has picked up four wickets in three RR vs DC encounters. It will be interesting to see if RR bring him back in the playing XI for this game.

Ishant Sharma scalped four wickets in the two RR vs DC games of 2019. His three-wicket haul in the match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium had helped DC defeat RR comfortably.

Rishabh Pant has aggregated 220 runs in four games against the Rajasthan Royals. The southpaw has a strike rate of 188.03 versus the inaugural IPL winners.