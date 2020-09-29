IPL 2020: RR vs KKR head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 12

After registering two wins in two matches of IPL 2020, the Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with 2-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

The Royals played their first two matches in Sharjah, and both proved to be high-scoring encounters. Over 800 runs were scored across the two games, with the inaugural IPL winners emerging victorious in both fixtures.

While the Steve Smith-led outfit has breached the 200-run landmark twice in two games, their upcoming opponents Kolkata Knight Riders have not touched the 150-run mark yet. In their first match of IPL 2020, they fell short by 49 runs while chasing Mumbai Indians' target of 196 runs, whereas in the second, they were only given a target of 143 runs by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Both the teams have momentum heading into this IPL 2020 match, and here's a look at their head-to-head record in the league.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Head-to-Head Stats

4️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣@imkuldeep18's best figures in the tournament have come up against our next opponent.



More of this magic tomorrow, please! 😍#KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/Z5uWhfMTVB — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 29, 2020

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have battled 21 times in the IPL. Both sides have won ten games each, while one of their fixtures did not produce a result. The Shahrukh Khan-owned franchise has dominated Rajasthan of late in IPL, as the Knight Riders have won four of the last five meetings with RR.

Talking about their head-to-head record outside India, Rajasthan and Kolkata have played three games overseas, and two ended in a tie. Rajasthan won the Super Overs played in Cape Town (2009) and Abu Dhabi (2014). On the other hand, the Knight Riders defeated the Royals by four wickets in Durban.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Numbers you need to know before IPL 2020

Among the current players, Sanju Samson has scored the most runs for RR in matches against KKR. The Kerala-based player has aggregated 196 runs in eight innings versus the Knight Riders. For KKR, captain Dinesh Karthik has amassed 190 runs in just three innings against the Royals.

Varun Aaron featured in the last match between RR and KKR, and won the Man of the Match award for his spell of 2/20. It will be interesting to see if he gets a place in the playing XI for the upcoming IPL 2020 game.

Sunil Narine has troubled the Rajasthan batsmen a lot as he has picked up nine wickets in 11 matches against them, the most by any current KKR bowler.