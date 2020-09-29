IPL 2020, RR vs KKR: Preview, Probable XI, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and pitch report

Rajasthan Royals (RR) go up against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 12th match of IPL 2020. Both teams have played two games each in the tournament so far. The Royals are unbeaten going into the game whereas KKR were beaten by the Mumbai Indians in their opening fixture of the season.

RR have played both their games at Sharjah, where the short boundaries have ensured a run-fest each time. KKR, on the other hand, have played both their games at Abu Dhabi, with slightly larger boundaries. The action now moves to Dubai, where these two teams may take a little time to get accustomed to the conditions.

RR have been in tremendous batting form as they registered the highest ever run-chase in the IPL and KKR’s bowling seem to be in great shape after a great show against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. It will be a great contest when these two teams battle it out at the Dubai International Stadium.

IPL 2020, RR vs KKR Match Details

Date: 30th September 2020 (Wednesday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Weather Forecast

There hasn’t been much change in the temperature since the start of the tournament, and it is expected to be similar for this game as well. There is no chance of rain which means we should be able to enjoy a good contest without any interruption.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Dubai hasn’t been the best for batting so far in the tournament. In the games have been played at the venue, the pitch has slowed down a bit in the second innings, and therefore suggesting that batting first might not be a bad idea. A score of around 160-170 should prove to be competitive, given the conditions.

Predicted XIs

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals found themselves a batsman short in the last game but Rahul Tewatia, along with Jofra Archer, turned the tide in the team's favour. Their top-order has been in solid touch, and they don’t need to make any changes there.

Their bowlers too have had a couple of decent games on a flat wicket. The team are likely to go ahead with the same XI against KKR.

Predicted XI: Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot

Kolkata Knight Riders

The Kolkata Knight Riders were completely outplayed in their first game, but they made a strong comeback in the second game, beating SRH by quite comfortably. Pat Cummins, who struggled in the first game, was right on the money in the second one. The bowling unit, except for Indian left-arm unorthodox spinner Kuldeep Yadav, seem to be in good form.

When it comes to batting, Shubman Gill showed his class as he scored an unbeaten 70 in the chase against SRH. Dinesh Karthik is the only KKR batsman who is not yet among the runs. The season has just begun, however, and the Kolkata captain has enough time to set that right. Just like RR, KKR has no reason to make any changes to the XI and are likely to go ahead with the same line-up.

Predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav

IPL 2020, RR vs KKR Match Prediction

Rajasthan Royals have won two games in a row, but they haven’t played anywhere other than Sharjah. With bigger boundaries and a slower wicket, RR might struggle against KKR.

IPL 2020, RR vs KKR TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP