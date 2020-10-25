IPL 2020: RR vs MI head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 44

After a magnificent win over the Chennai Super Kings in their last IPL 2020 match, the Mumbai Indians will aim to cement their position in the top 2 of the points table by replicating the same performance against the Rajasthan Royals.

The Mumbai-based franchise have won seven of their ten matches in IPL 2020, including a victory versus RR. When the two teams met earlier this season, Suryakumar Yadav's 47-ball 79* helped the defending champions win by 57 runs.

Jos Buttler fought like a lone warrior for the inaugural IPL winners, but his 44-ball 70 was not enough to give them the crucial two points. The Royals are in the bottom half of the IPL 2020 standings, with four wins in eleven matches.

Steve Smith and co. need to win their remaining three fixtures to ensure that they stay alive in the race for the IPL 2020 playoffs. The Jaipur-based franchise have performed well against MI of late, and here's a look at their head-to-head stats before their reverse fixture.

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Head-to-Head Stats

Courtesy of their last win against the Rajasthan Royals, the Mumbai Indians lead the head-to-head record by 12-11. The previous match was their first meeting with RR in the UAE. Thus, the head-to-head in the Gulf nation also favors the Rohit Sharma-led outfit.

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians: Numbers you need to know ahead of their IPL 2020 clash

Sanju Samson has scored the most runs (431) for RR in matches against MI among current players. For the Mumbai Indians, skipper Rohit Sharma has aggregated 357 runs versus the inaugural winners.

Kieron Pollard has achieved much success against RR, as he has picked up 15 wickets against them. Meanwhile, Jofra Archer has dismissed 10 MI batsmen in the IPL.