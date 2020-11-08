IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer vs David Warner playoffs record

Shreyas Iyer will go up against David Warner as the Delhi Capitals lock horns with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. The winner of tonight’s contest will progress to the final, while the loser will be shown the exit door.

Shreyas Iyer (25) has been the youngest captain in the league for the past 3 seasons, and he has already helped DC make 2 consecutive IPL playoffs after a gap of 6 years. While the Capitals got knocked out in Qualifier 2 last year, they have a great chance of making their maiden IPL final appearance this time around.

And for that to happen, their skipper needs to lead from the front and show them the way for DC have lost 5 of their last 6 matches. That said, Shreyas Iyer doesn’t have that great a record in the IPL playoffs. He has managed a meagre 33 runs in 3 knockout matches at a modest strike-rate of 91.67.

In fact, Iyer’s 8-ball 12 against MI on Thursday was his best playoffs performance till date. In IPL 2019, Shreyas Iyer scored 8 off 10 in a narrow 2-wicket win in the Eliminator against SRH before crawling to an 18-ball 13 in a lost cause in Qualifier 2 against CSK.

The opponent in front of Shreyas Iyer tonight is the same as the one during his maiden playoffs appearance. He couldn’t get to double figures last year, but he would definitely want to lead by example and score big tonight.

David Warner has fared better than Shreyas Iyer in IPL playoffs

David Warner has fared better than Shreyas Iyer in IPL playoffs

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have made 5 consecutive playoffs since winning their maiden IPL crown in 2016. And it was made possible by their captain David Warner. After having 2 disappointing outings for the Delhi Daredevils back in 2012, the southpaw has been a man for the big occasion.

Having helped DD finish atop the points table in IPL 2012, David Warner got out for a 6-ball 7 against KKR in Qualifier 1 before perishing for just 3 off 7 balls in an 86-run loss in Qualifier 2 against CSK.

Warner, though, successfully turned things around for himself in IPL 2016 as he racked up a mammoth 190 runs in 3 knockouts games to help SRH lift the IPL trophy.

After scoring a run-a-ball 28 against KKR in the Eliminator, the Aussie opener smashed an unbeaten 93 off 58 balls against the Gujarat Lions in Qualifier 2 before capping off a memorable campaign with a 38-ball 69 against RCB in the final.

The journey has not been smooth for David Warner since then, as he scored a 35-ball 37 in a lost Eliminator against KKR in IPL 2017 before missing the subsequent 2 seasons. He missed the entirety of IPL 2018 owing to his ball-tampering ban, while he had to fly back for international duty after 12 league matches in IPL 2019.

All in all, David Warner has scored 254 runs in 7 playoffs appearances at a strike-rate of 134.39. He scored a run-a-ball 17 before being controversially given out against RCB on Friday, and he would look to get back amongst the runs tonight to help SRH make their 3rd IPL final in 5 years.

